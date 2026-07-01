What does Stamer's £15bn Defence Investment Plan contain?
Dip set to be a legacy of Sir Keir Starmer, while Andy Burnham might have to pick up the bill and find a costing plan in the next Budget if he becomes prime minister
Sir Keir Starmer has pledged an extra £15 billion in defence spending to ready the UK to fight Russia if Vladimir Putin launches an attack by 2030.
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The prime minister's Defence Investment Plan (Dip), announced on Tuesday, had budgeted only around two thirds of the cost, however, with £4.7 billion still needing to be found to fund it.
Sir Keir acknowledged some other areas of Government spending would be slashed in order to fund defence, with cuts to road and energy projects to pay for the military.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the remaining £4.7 billion will be accounted for at the next Budget, when Andy Burnham is expected to be prime minister.
The other £10.3 billion is being found through reallocating money earmarked for other departments. The Dip had already been controversial with previous defence secretary John Healey resigning over it.
Here is a break down of where the £15 billion will be spent.
Read also: Andy Burnham left to find extra cash as Starmer leaves £5bn defence spending hole to fill at next PM's first Budget
What does the Defence Investment Plan (DIP) contain?
The plans include billions more for the next generation of stealth jets, the largest ever investment in drone warfare and confirmation the UK will buy F-35A planes capable of carrying nuclear bombs.
It means that older equipment including two Type 23 frigates and older Chinook and Wildcat helicopters will be retired. The spend will also see:
- Some £64 billion for the renewal of the UK’s nuclear deterrent, including new submarines, a sovereign warhead and F-35A fighters capable of carrying nuclear bombs.
- More than £8 billion for the global combat air programme (Gcap) with Japan and Italy to build the next generation of jets for the RAF.
- Around £5 billion to fund a “drone transformation” of the armed forces, drawing on the lessons of the war in Ukraine.
- Some £11 billion on munitions and weapons to build up stockpiles and ensure the armed forces have the shells, bombs and missiles they need.
The UK has committed to the Nato target of spending 3.5% of gross domestic product – a measure of the size of the economy – on defence by 2035.
Sir Keir said he is “absolutely certain” his successor as prime minister will build upon the Government’s increases in defence spending.
Why has the Dip been controversial?
The defence investment plan (Dip) was originally due to be published last year but was delayed in part due to bitter Whitehall wrangling over funding.
John Healey quit as defence secretary earlier this month, claiming he had only been offered £13.5 billion for the Dip.
The figure falls short of the £28 billion military chiefs had reportedly requested, and scepticism remains on whether the Dip will be enough to protect the country.
Nato secretary general Mark Rutte welcomed the plan as a “good step” towards the 3.5% target, saying: “Stronger UK defence makes us all safer.”
But Tan Dhesi, the Labour chairman of the Commons Defence Committee said it was “disappointing” there was no clear path set out to the 3.5% target.
“Given the rising threat level, including warnings from the Prime Minister that Nato needs to be ready for an attack by Russia by 2030, the UK needs to properly invest in our defence and meet the moment," he said.
Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge said the plan was “too little, too late”.
And General Sir Richard Barrons, a co-author of the Government’s 2025 strategic defence review, said the plan is “not going to crack the issue” of properly funding the nation’s armed forces.
Additional reporting by PA.