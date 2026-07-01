Dip set to be a legacy of Sir Keir Starmer, while Andy Burnham might have to pick up the bill and find a costing plan in the next Budget if he becomes prime minister

By William Mata

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged an extra £15 billion in defence spending to ready the UK to fight Russia if Vladimir Putin launches an attack by 2030.

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Sir Keir Starmer with Rachel Reeves and Dan Jarvis at the announcement. Picture: Alamy

What does the Defence Investment Plan (DIP) contain? The plans include billions more for the next generation of stealth jets, the largest ever investment in drone warfare and confirmation the UK will buy F-35A planes capable of carrying nuclear bombs. It means that older equipment including two Type 23 frigates and older Chinook and Wildcat helicopters will be retired. The spend will also see: Some £64 billion for the renewal of the UK’s nuclear deterrent, including new submarines, a sovereign warhead and F-35A fighters capable of carrying nuclear bombs.

More than £8 billion for the global combat air programme (Gcap) with Japan and Italy to build the next generation of jets for the RAF.

Around £5 billion to fund a “drone transformation” of the armed forces, drawing on the lessons of the war in Ukraine.

Some £11 billion on munitions and weapons to build up stockpiles and ensure the armed forces have the shells, bombs and missiles they need. The UK has committed to the Nato target of spending 3.5% of gross domestic product – a measure of the size of the economy – on defence by 2035. Sir Keir said he is “absolutely certain” his successor as prime minister will build upon the Government’s increases in defence spending. Why has the Dip been controversial?

John Healey resigned as defence secretary. Picture: Alamy