Rachel Reeves said to be considering plan to end tax in her Autumn Budget

Stamp duty is an unpopular tax. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Rachel Reeves is thought to be considering an end to stamp duty land tax in the autumn budget.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The chancellor has long been rumoured to be considering an end to the tax, with a single annual property payment to replace both stamp duty and council tax. Campaigners, including presenter Kirstie Allsopp, have called for its abolition, arguing that it puts a barrier on people being able to move house. This is where we are at.

Kirstie Allsopp told a Commons Select Committee that stamp duty should go. Picture: Alamy

What is stamp duty? Stamp duty is a tax that is paid in England and Northern Ireland on any home worth more than £125,000. Scotland and Wales apply separate property taxes. The tax applies in “slabs”, with home buyers paying increasing portions of the property price when they purchase a residential property, such as a house or flat. For example, the current “nil rate” band for a home-mover purchasing a property as their only home is £125,000, having recently been reduced from a higher threshold of £250,000. Home-buyers usually have to pay 5% on top of stamp duty rates if buying a new residential property means that they will own more than one. However, in some cases, buyers may not have to pay the extra 5% if they are replacing their main home and selling their previous one.

Rachel Reeves is said to be considering her options. Picture: Alamy