Prime minister praises renewed relationship between countries on first Beijing visit for eight years

Starmer and Xi agreed on everything apart from football. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Sir Keir Starmer told Xi Jinping he wanted a “more sophisticated” relationship with China during his meeting with the president in Beijing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The first visit by a British prime minister in eight years has kicked off with a tour of the Great Hall of the People as well as discussions on all things from policy to visa requirements. After speculation that Sir Keir’s “burner plane” might have been used to avoid Chinese espionage, the PM was keen to emphasise the need for close cooperation. He said: “I profoundly believe that with broader and deeper engagement, which we’ve been talking about all this week, is our way of seeing the whole elephant and therefore building a more sophisticated relationship fit for these times.”

The visit is set to last for three days, and although the communication stumbled when the prime minister attempted some Mandarin, the mood has appeared mutually pleasant. Guo Jiakun, China’s foreign ministry spokesman, said: “This morning, president Xi Jinping had a successful meeting with UK prime minister Keir Starmer. “The two leaders agreed that China and the UK need to develop a long-term and consistent comprehensive strategic partnership. “This reflects the two sides’ new vision on bilateral ties and provides sound and stable expectations for cooperation in various sectors between China and the UK.” Here is what they discussed.

Shake on it: Starmer and Xi together. Picture: Alamy

What have Sir Keir Starmer and Xi Jinping agreed on? Massive AstraZeneca investment AstraZeneca chief executive Sir Pascal Soriot used the council to announce an investment of 100 billion yuan (£10.4 billion) in China by 2030. Business secretary Peter Kyle hailed the signing of a series of agreements with China on greater cooperation, including on trade in services. He said: “This visit is a springboard. This is not the last moment; it is a springboard into a future with far more action to come.” Visa-free travel The prime minister has secured a deal on visa-free travel to China for UK citizens. Those visiting the country for less than 30 days will no longer need a visa under the agreement. It will apply to those travelling to China for business and as tourists, and brings the rules for UK visitors in line with those from 50 other countries, including France and Germany.

A deal for whisky is being agreed . Picture: Alamy

Whisky tariffs While a discussion about a deal on whisky trading is not quite over the line, Sir Keir said some “good progress” has been made. “A lot of discussion was about how we open up access for those opportunities, focusing – as I always do – on how this is going to be delivered back in the United Kingdom? How does it benefit people back at home? “And we made some really good progress on tariffs for whisky.” Need for greater cooperation Both sides have emphasised the importance of good relations between Beijing and London. Chinese premier Li Qian said the people of the UK and China wanted “open cooperation” between their countries. Sir Keir added that he wanted “to find ways to work together in a manner which is fit for these times”.

Bryan Mbuemo's Manchester United brought a smile to Xi Jinping. Picture: Alamy