Robbie Williams tries to connect with old fan ahead of solo tour

Robbie Williams, Howard Donald, Mark Owen, Jason Orange, Gary Barlow in 1992. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Robbie Williams has gone on tour this week in support of his new album Britpop, but the former Take That star has not lost contact with his old bandmates.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 51-year-old said this is the “album he wanted to make” at the beginning of his solo career, and was helped with writing it by his one-time boyband nemesis, and now friend Gary Barlow. Williams is now plugging his Long 90s tour, but while he was keen to ditch his old band in that decade, he is now happy to embrace what made them special. On Friday, a fan, Jemma Williamson, appeared on ITV to say she had given the singer her number before a record signing in 1992 and gave the number out while on TV. Thirty-three years later, Williams saw the footage of her dictating the digits in last year’s Take That documentary and he called up but found the number had been discontinued.

Robbie Williams and Nicole Scherzinger at the World Cup draw. Picture: Alamy

"Then I obviously saw it on Instagram, and (I was contacted to ask if I could do an interview on the radio) and then an Irish fashion magazine wanted to talk to me too… It's all just snowballed from there,” she said, adding that he is welcome around her Wolverhampton home any time. As luck would have it, Long 90s will take in a show at Wolverhampton Civic Hall on Monday, February 9… Over to you, Robbie! Here is what the Take That members are up to these days. Robbie Williams

Williams has been very open about his struggles and successes . Picture: Alamy

Although not the most prominent member of Take That, Williams was the first to hit the ground running with a solo career and Britpop is his 16th number one solo album. It has not all been an easy ride, however, and has recently said he has battled “inside tourettes” and intrusive thoughts, while he has previously battled to get sober. The youngest member of the group is finding that age is catching up with him as well, and has said that recent eyesight problems might be down to his use of Mountjaro. Howard Donald

Howard (right) with Gary and Mark. Picture: Alamy

While never the lead singer, Donald has been a consistent part of Take That and one of three members still active, alongside Gary Barlow and Mark Owen. He is a married father-of-four these days as well and has also appeared on reality shows such as Got to Dance in Germany, and The Masked Dancer.He did record a solo album back in 1996 but it was never released. He has, however, been featured as Take That’s lead vocalist more regularly since the band reunited in the 2000s. Jason Orange

Orange has not been seen for a long time. Picture: Alamy

Orange quit Take That in 2014 and has hardly been seen since. He is said to enjoy the quiet life and puts his family first, never appearing in promotion or in public. Williams has said in an interview that he has fond memories of Orange but it is unusual to see him any more. A source told Hello magazine: “Jason lives in the Cotswolds now and drives a white vintage Mercedes which he bought when Take That got back together." Mark Owen

Mark Owen has been ever present. Picture: Alamy

Owen has sparingly released solo albums away from Take That, putting out his fifth, Land of Dreams, in 2022. His band has kept him busy, however, as he has appeared, alongside Donald and Barlow, every time they have put out music or performed. In 2026 Take That will be performing The Circus Live and also putting out their tenth studio album, currently untitled, at an unknown date. Gary Barlow

Gary Barlow has been at the helm since day one of Take That. Picture: Alamy