Andy Burnham is set to announce plans to create GB Grid, a new body under the Great British Energy umbrella, as part of his speech at the Labour Party conference.

A cornerstone of his address will be his plan to set up a new publicly owned “Great British Grid” in a bid to bring UK energy costs down in line with European nations within a decade.

The Prime Minister's keynote speech will bring down the curtain on the Liverpool event, which has already seen speeches from Ed Miliband and John Healey .

In his speech, the Prime Minister will say: “We have a cost crisis. We all know it. The price of energy is crippling for businesses, and British billpayers pay some of the highest energy costs in Europe.

“We have an energy system where prices are dictated in markets miles away, while families and businesses here shoulder the costs. Once again, the British public has lost control.

“Within 10 years, I want our energy costs to be in line with other nations in Europe. That means we must reform a broken energy market so it serves the public interest."

The Labour conference will finish on Tuesday, with the Green and Conservative conferences still to be held.