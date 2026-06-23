What time are England playing tonight?
Thomas Tuchel to let England keep attacking without restraint as Ghana pose the next test for Three Lions
England will play Ghana on Tuesday night, knowing that victory over the West African country will guarantee their qualification through Group L.
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Thomas Tuchel has called for defensive improvement after the opening 4-2 victory over Croatia, but has said that he does not want to impede the attackers with overbearing constraints.
“We don’t disturb the players, we don’t disturb the match. We just encourage them to play with freedom, especially in the attacking position," England's manager said ahead of the Ghana match.
“It is quite impressive at the moment, everyone buys into the idea of defending together. That’s what we did excellent in the second half, push out constantly into a high press. That’s what we try tomorrow."
Ghana will have former Arsenal player Thomas Partey back; the midfielder has been charged with two counts of rape but is in contention to start against England in Boston, having been denied entry to the Black Stars' first game in Canada.
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What time are England playing?
England kick-off against Ghana at 9pm BST, the game being played at 4pm in Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, US.
Ghana beat Panama 1-0 in their first match, meaning that both sides arrive in Boston with three points a-piece.
Panama will play Croatia at midight BST in the other Group L match.
How to watch on TV
BBC 1 is broadcasting the game, with build-up from 8pm.
How might teams line up
Tuchel said his team have no injury problems and that Bukayo Saka is getting back to full fitness after an Achilles tendon problem which has limited his involvement.
"Everyone is available, everyone was in training," Tuchel told reporters on Monday.
"Bukayo is getting better and better. He's more and more free in his movements. He feels no more pain.
"He was able to do both our training sessions the last two days on the highest level, so he's ready to go without telling you if he will start on the bench."
Ghana are hoping first-choice goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi will be back in time after he was subbed off during the win over Panama.
Injured Spurs winger Mohammed Kudus did not make Ghana's squad.
England (4,2,3,1 probable): Pickford; James, Konsa, Guehi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane
Ghana (4-3-3 probable): Ati-Zigi; Mensah, Opoku, Adjetey, Senaya; Sulemana, Owusu, Yirenkyi; Semenyo, Ayew, Nuamah
Who do England play next?
England play Panama at 10pm BST on Saturday, June 27.
Croatia and Ghana will play at the same time.