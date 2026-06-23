Thomas Tuchel to let England keep attacking without restraint as Ghana pose the next test for Three Lions

Harry Kane scores for England in the first match against Croatia. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

England will play Ghana on Tuesday night, knowing that victory over the West African country will guarantee their qualification through Group L.

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Ghana's Antoine Semenyo might give England a tough time. Picture: Alamy

What time are England playing? England kick-off against Ghana at 9pm BST, the game being played at 4pm in Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, US. Ghana beat Panama 1-0 in their first match, meaning that both sides arrive in Boston with three points a-piece. Panama will play Croatia at midight BST in the other Group L match. How to watch on TV BBC 1 is broadcasting the game, with build-up from 8pm.

England's Bukayo Saka is in contention to start . Picture: Alamy

How might teams line up ​Tuchel said his team have no injury problems and that Bukayo Saka is getting back to full fitness after an Achilles tendon problem which has limited his involvement. "Everyone is available, everyone was in training," Tuchel told reporters on Monday. "Bukayo is getting better and better. He's more and more free ​in his movements. He feels no more pain. "He was able to do both ​our training sessions the last two days on the highest level, so he's ⁠ready to go without telling you if he will start on the bench." Ghana are hoping first-choice goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi will be back in time after he was subbed off during the win over Panama. Injured Spurs winger Mohammed Kudus did not make Ghana's squad. England (4,2,3,1 probable): Pickford; James, Konsa, Guehi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane Ghana (4-3-3 probable): Ati-Zigi; Mensah, Opoku, Adjetey, Senaya; Sulemana, Owusu, Yirenkyi; Semenyo, Ayew, Nuamah

Caleb Yirenkyi scored for Ghana in their 1-0 win over Panama. Picture: Alamy