England will open their 2026 World Cup account on Wednesday night in their Group L match against Croatia.

The Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium will host the game on Wednesday, which will see Thomas Tuchel manage the Three Lions at his first tournament, the German coach saying the role is an honour - even if he will not sing the national anthem.

England fans are getting in the spirit, with thousands taking over bars in Dallas ahead of the match as the team look to end 60 years of hurt since their only World Cup win in 1966.

Croatia might prove tricky opponents, with the country having knocked out England in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals - even as midfield mainstay Luka Modric enters his forties.

Here is the rundown for timings ahead of the game.

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