What time is England playing today?
Three Lions to begin World Cup 2026 campaign against Croatia, with a late kick-off owing to the game being played in Texas.
England will open their 2026 World Cup account on Wednesday night in their Group L match against Croatia.
Listen to this article
The Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium will host the game on Wednesday, which will see Thomas Tuchel manage the Three Lions at his first tournament, the German coach saying the role is an honour - even if he will not sing the national anthem.
England fans are getting in the spirit, with thousands taking over bars in Dallas ahead of the match as the team look to end 60 years of hurt since their only World Cup win in 1966.
Croatia might prove tricky opponents, with the country having knocked out England in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals - even as midfield mainstay Luka Modric enters his forties.
Here is the rundown for timings ahead of the game.
Read also: Pub bookings surge by 300% for England’s World Cup kick-off
What time is kick-off?
England will play Croatia at 3pm local time, which will be 9pm BST.
When will the game finish?
Including the controversial hydration breaks, the game should finish by 11pm BST.
As this is a group stage match, there will be no extra time or penalties.
What time are England's other group games?
England will play Ghana on Tuesday, June 23, with the kick-off at 9pm BST from Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, US.
England's final group match against Panama is at the MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, US, from 10pm BST on Saturday, June 27.