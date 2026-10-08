Voting has commenced in a north London constituency, where former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was the previous MP.

Polls opened across Holborn and St Pancras on Thursday morning, and about 30 centres are welcoming the public to cast their vote.

Sir Keir announced last month that he would be vacating the seat, which he has held since 2015, to make way for a new candidate.

“It’s been an honour and privilege to represent the best constituency in the country since taking over from the great Frank Dobson 11 years ago," he tweeted at the point of his resignation.

“But it is now time to step aside and focus on other issues: international affairs including defence, security, trade and technology in a fast-changing world.

"I will also continue working with others as I have done over many decades to tackle violence against women and girls."

Green Party leader Zack Polanski announced he would run for the seat and is on the ballot among 15 candidates.

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