Sir Keir Starmer is giving a speech this morning with his tenure hanging on the line, as at least one Labour member has threatened to challenge his leadership.

The prime minister will give the address on the back of a poor showing from Labour at last week's local elections.

Labour lost more than 1,400 seats in Thursday's contest, more than half of those it was defending in these elections, and lost 37 councils.

Monday could prove pivotal for Sir Keir, with former Foreign Office minister Catherine West saying she will launch a bid to challenge Sir Keir for the Labour leadership if she is still “dissatisfied” after his speech.

She has made clear her campaign is an attempt to force the Cabinet to get behind a candidate to move against Sir Keir rather than a credible challenge to win the keys to No 10 herself.

But MPs on Labour’s left have warned against her plan, arguing it could result in a Cabinet “stitch-up” rather than allowing members to vote on the next leader.

She has also drawn criticism from former Labour deputy leader Lord Tom Watson, whose resignation as a junior minister in 2006 played a key role in toppling Tony Blair.