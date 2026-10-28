John Healey is expected to increase alcohol duty as part of his first Budget as Chancellor this week.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer is giving his speech before the Commons today (Wednesday, October 28) and is expected to announce the 2p rise on pints of beer.

Mr Healey is also set to announce a minimum wage rise and various cost of living measures, while looking to carve out fiscal headroom for the UK, with the economy hit by the wars in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has, meanwhile, said that national security was "at the top of the priority list" for the statement and suggested that Mr Healey would lay out plans for how Britain would hit both 3% by the end of the decade and 3.5% by 2035.

Little more has been announced so far, and the Chancellor was reportedly shocked at the lack of Budget security last year, when Rachel Reeves's statement was leaked shortly before she read the speech in the Commons.

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