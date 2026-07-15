Sir Keir Starmer will take his final Cabinet and Prime Minister’s Questions today before being replaced by Andy Burnham.

It means that Wednesday, July 15, will be Sir Keir's final weekly PMQs against Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch , who has been his opponent for the majority of the sessions since Labour's election win in 2024.

Mr Burnham is set to take over as prime minister on Monday , July 20.

Sir Keir resigned last month as Labour leader, but has continued in post while a successor is found and is set to depart this week, at the end of the Parliamentary term.

The Makerfield MP is the PM-in-waiting, having secured so many nominations from other Labour MPs that he is out of reach of a challenge.

MPs will have several weeks off over summer before the autumn term begins in September.

PMQs will be at midday on Wednesday, July 15, and will be the final session of this parliamentary term.

Starmer's final few days as prime minister

The outgoing prime minister, who will leave No 10 on Monday, told a reception attended by campaigners whose causes he had supported that they had “made me who I am”.

He is spending his final days in office highlighting what he sees as his legacy – support for Ukraine and championing domestic campaigns like the Hillsborough Law.

Sir Keir said: “I’m pleased to have delivered on the promises that I made to many people in this garden, and I’ll make this last promise, which is I will stand with you and walk with you for as long as I’ve got breath in my body.”

In a sign of the closer relationship he has tried to forge with European neighbours, he also attended Bastille Day celebrations in Paris on Tuesday with Emmanuel Macron, who awarded him the Legion d’honneur in recognition of his work with France on European security.

Speaking to reporters outside the Commons later on Tuesday, his successor Mr Burnham said people’s cost of living was “the issue of our times” as he was quizzed on his plans for government.

“If we want to connect politics better with people, well, let’s deal with some of the pressures people are under in terms of the everyday cost of transport, the bills that they’re paying. I heard it so often on doorsteps in the campaign,” he said.

“You know, life has changed for people, and it’s not necessarily got better. And I think we just need to be relentlessly focused on that.”

The former mayor nearly enjoyed a clean sweep of declared nominations, had it not been for backbencher Neil Coyle selecting ex-minister Catherine West, who pulled back from mounting an unlikely leadership challenge against Sir Keir in May.

Bermondsey and Old Southwark MP Mr Coyle said he had done so because he always nominates a woman and chose a fellow London MP who had previously said she wanted a contest.

Speculation has continued over who the prime minister-in-waiting will pick to serve in his Cabinet, with Chancellor Rachel Reeves widely expected to be replaced, though Mr Burnham has not yet confirmed any appointments.

Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones, a key ally of Sir Keir, confirmed he was “definitely” not going to remain in post next week, telling LBC he had been “writing a handover note” and “tidying up loose ends.”

Asked how difficult it had been for ministers to continue to engage with their work during the transition period, he said: “Yes, and it slowed down a bit because you can’t bind your successors.

“So I’ve not been able to make new decisions in the last couple of weeks. I’ve been able to respond to issues, whether it’s national security related or operational issues, but essentially, I’ve been spending my time making sure that’s looked after.”

Additional reporting by PA