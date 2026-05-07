Polling stations will be open today across the UK as millions are set to cast their votes in the 2026 local elections.

Voters are set to go to the polls on Thursday for the Scottish and Welsh parliaments, as well as for local councils across England.

Almost 25,000 candidates are fighting to be elected to more than 5,000 seats on 136 councils across England.

In Scotland, all 129 seats are up for election in Holyrood, while voters in Wales will choose a set of 96 members of the Senedd.

Here are some key details about the timings.

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