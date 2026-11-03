Donald Trump's Republican Party is fighting to hold onto both houses in the US Congress, which are up for grabs in the Midterm elections on Tuesday.

The President launched strikes on a key part of the Strait of Hormuz on the eve of the election after oil prices fell at the prospect of a peace deal.

All of the House of Representatives seats are being contested, as are around one-third of the Senate seats, with both chambers having the opportunity to change hands from Republican to Democratic control.

The prospect is alarming for Mr Trump, who could find it harder to advance his domestic policy without having Congress on his side, and he used his last speech before the vote to talk about building projects.

In a rocky few days in the lead-up to the vote, US Democrat Representative Haley Stevens endorsed Republican candidate Mike Rogers for a Senate position for which she had been overlooked for by her own party.

Meanwhile, an Alaskan Democrat campaign has allegedly recruited a challenger with the same name as the current Republican senator, Dan Sullivan, in a bid to split the vote.

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