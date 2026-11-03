What time will Midterms results come in UK time?
Voting now underway in Midterm US elections
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Donald Trump's Republican Party is fighting to hold onto both houses in the US Congress, which are up for grabs in the Midterm elections on Tuesday.
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The President launched strikes on a key part of the Strait of Hormuz on the eve of the election after oil prices fell at the prospect of a peace deal.
All of the House of Representatives seats are being contested, as are around one-third of the Senate seats, with both chambers having the opportunity to change hands from Republican to Democratic control.
The prospect is alarming for Mr Trump, who could find it harder to advance his domestic policy without having Congress on his side, and he used his last speech before the vote to talk about building projects.
In a rocky few days in the lead-up to the vote, US Democrat Representative Haley Stevens endorsed Republican candidate Mike Rogers for a Senate position for which she had been overlooked for by her own party.
Meanwhile, an Alaskan Democrat campaign has allegedly recruited a challenger with the same name as the current Republican senator, Dan Sullivan, in a bid to split the vote.
Read also: Trump brands Obama a 'lousy president' after Democrat's White House renovation jibe
When is US Midterm voting and when will the result be in UK time?
Voting got underway on Tuesday, November 3, and polls close at 10pm UK time - after which there will be an exit poll and some projection as to how America voted.
The first results will come in around 11pm in the UK and then trickle in throughout the night.
Results for some of the key swing Senate seats will come in the early hours of Wednesday, November 4, with full results expected to be known to Brits on Wednesday morning.
There could be some delays for recounts and if there are challenges to the outcomes.