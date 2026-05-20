What time is PMQs today?
What time Sir Keir Starmer will face questions from Kemi Badenoch and other MPs after a tough political period for Labour
Sir Keir Starmer is set to face Prime Minister's Questions once more this week, with the Parliamentary staple having been off the calendar during a tricky period for Labour.
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During the local elections and King's Speech, the weekly chance for MPs to grill the PM has been off the Parliamentary calendar, which might have come as a relief for the beleaguered Sir Keir.
The prime minister has been under pressure with more than 80 of his own members calling for his resignation on the back of the poor council results.
Andy Burnham, a potential Labour leadership rival to Sir Keir, might now compound the prime minister's problems if he wins the Makerfield seat that would allow him a route back into the Commons.
This could pave the way for the Greater Manchester Mayor drumming up support for a run at the top job.
Sir Keir's opposite number Kemi Badenoch is likely to have plenty of ammunition to bring to PMQs when it returns on Wednesday.
Here is the key information about PMQs.
When is Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) this week?
Prime Minister's Questions is usually held at midday on Wednesdays, when Parliament is in session, and this will be the case for today (Wednesday, May 20).
In addition to the standard PMQs, there is set to be further debate about the King's Speech, which marked the state opening of Parliament last week.
This is the only event set to take place in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
There is to be another recess next week for the Whitsun break, before the summer holiday, which begins on July 16.
Parliamentary calendar of recess 2026-2027
- Whitsun: May 21 - June 1,
- Summer: July 16 - September 1,
- Conferences: September 15 - October 12,
- Christmas: December 17 - January 4, 2027