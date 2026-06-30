What time is Serena Williams playing?
When US superstar will return to SW19 on her comeback at The Championships
Serena Williams is set to make her return to Wimbledon's women's singles, aged 44 and four years after her previous professional match.
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The 23-time Grand Slam winner is set to play her first-round match on Tuesday at Wimbledon, having confirmed she will return for the first time since 2022.
The American legend is also set to play in the doubles tournament alongside her older sister Venus, but the singles announcement was more of a surprise as she looks to win her first SW19 title since 2016.
She told the Guardian: "I have this great opportunity to showcase what I do, what I do best, I suppose. I think ultimately I was like: ‘That is pretty cool, so I should do it.’”
Williams is playing Maya Joint, an Australian born in 2006 - the year she turned 25, having already won seven Grand Slam titles.
Here is when she will play her first match at Wimbledon this year.
Serena Williams's court time
It is not confirmed when Serena Williams will play, but the Wimbledon schedule is currently stating that her match against Maya Joint will begin at 5.25pm on Centre Court on Tuesday, June 30.
The exact time will depend on when the two other matches before it finish.
Wimbledon 2026 show court day two order of play
Centre Court - 1.30pm start
Taylor Townsend (USA) v Iga Swiatek (POL) [3]
Alexander Blockx (BEL) v Alexander Zverev (GER) [2]
Serena Williams (USA) v Maya Joint (AUS)
Court 1 - 1pm Start
Taylor Fritz (USA) [6] v Dusan Lajovic (SRB)
Lois Boisson (FRA) v Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [2]
Stan Wawrinka (SUI) v Matteo Berrettini (ITA)