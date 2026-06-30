Serena Williams is set to make her return to Wimbledon's women's singles, aged 44 and four years after her previous professional match.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner is set to play her first-round match on Tuesday at Wimbledon, having confirmed she will return for the first time since 2022.

The American legend is also set to play in the doubles tournament alongside her older sister Venus, but the singles announcement was more of a surprise as she looks to win her first SW19 title since 2016.

She told the Guardian: "I have this great opportunity to showcase what I do, what I do best, I suppose. I think ultimately I was like: ‘That is pretty cool, so I should do it.’”

Williams is playing Maya Joint, an Australian born in 2006 - the year she turned 25, having already won seven Grand Slam titles.

Here is when she will play her first match at Wimbledon this year.

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