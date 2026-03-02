Rachel Reeves will announce the government’s 2026 Spring Statement tomorrow, with Labour needing to install confidence in the British economy.

While the chancellor has not been drawn on what could be in speech, it is thought that no major announcements will be made.

Whitehall has even been keen to stress that the statement will be a "non-event" although reports have been denied that Ms Reeves will be replaced by a junior minister to deliver it.

A Whitehall source told The Telegraph: "We don't want the levels of speculation and market instability that we had in the run-up to the Budget."

Ms Reeves was at least handed a pre-statement boost with news that there was a public sector net borrowing surplus of £30.4 billion in January.

The rise was sparked by a jump in self-assessed tax payments and a fall in debt interest to the lowest level for almost six years.

Here are the key details ahead of the Spring Statement.

When is the Spring Statement?