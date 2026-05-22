The England World Cup 2026 squad will be announced on Friday, although the names were leaked on Thursday to reveal some high-profile omissions.

Harry Maguire, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer, and Adam Wharton were all not included on the list, which was seen by the media on Thursday night.

It was a bitter blow for all, with Maguire writing online: “I was confident I could of played a major part this summer for my country after the season I’ve had. I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision."

Jordan Henderson and Noni Madueke have both been included, the former reaching his fourth World Cup finals.

The decisions are expected to be rubber-stamped on Friday.

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