What time the England squad will be announced
When squad named by Thomas Tuchel will be announced for World Cup 2026
The England World Cup 2026 squad will be announced on Friday, although the names were leaked on Thursday to reveal some high-profile omissions.
Listen to this article
Harry Maguire, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer, and Adam Wharton were all not included on the list, which was seen by the media on Thursday night.
It was a bitter blow for all, with Maguire writing online: “I was confident I could of played a major part this summer for my country after the season I’ve had. I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision."
Jordan Henderson and Noni Madueke have both been included, the former reaching his fourth World Cup finals.
The decisions are expected to be rubber-stamped on Friday.
Read also: Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, makes Portugal World Cup 2026 squad
Read also: Southgate has ticket lined up for World Cup final in case England go through
England World Cup squad 2026
This is the expected squad, as leaked to the press on Thursday night.
Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Manchester City)
Defenders: Reece James (Chelsea), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), John Stones (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Dan Burn (Newcastle), Djed Spence (Tottenham)
Midfielders: Declan Rice (Arsenal), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United)
Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal)