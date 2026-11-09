Russell Brand has been told to expect a lengthy prison term when he is sentenced on Monday.

Brand, 51, was found guilty on November 5 of one count of rape, and three counts of sexual assault following a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court.

The sexual offences took place between 2004 and 2009, when Brand was at the height of his fame as a comedian and actor. In recent years, Brand has turned to religion and become a conspiracy theorist and influencer.

He is expected to be sentenced on Monday morning and the judge has already warned him to expect a lengthy prison sentence.

David Roberts, Senior Crown Prosecutor, said: “Russell Brand was predatory and used his celebrity status to commit sexual crimes.

"He was a manipulator with an insatiable desire to get what he wanted regardless of whether consent was given or not.

“As his career took off, he seized opportunities to assault the women around him. Although his tactics varied, at the centre of every assault was an abuse of power and sexual greed, with a complete disregard for the impact of his actions.

“I would like to thank all the women in this case for their courage in coming forward and seeing this sexual abuser brought to justice.”

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