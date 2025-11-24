The former Prime Minister has declared his backing for a targeted screening programme following his diagnosis

David Cameron who has revealed he was diagnosed with, and successfully treated for, prostate cancer in the past year. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Lord David Cameron has revealed he was diagnosed with, and successfully treated for, prostate cancer in the past year.

David Cameron said his wife Samantha urged him to undergo a prostate cancer test. Picture: Alamy

What is prostate cancer? Prostate cancer is the most common cancer affecting men and usually develops slowly over many years. Cancer cells begin to grow in the prostate, the small gland found just below the bladder, that helps make semen. Symptoms of prostate cancer do not usually appear until the prostate is large enough to affect the urethra, which is the tube carrying urine from the bladder out of the penis. Around 55,000 men are diagnosed with the disease in the UK every year. What are the symptoms of prostate cancer? The most common symptoms of prostate cancer are needing to urinate more often and straining to pee. Men may also feel as though their bladder has not fully emptied. These symptoms are common and do not always mean somebody has cancer, but they should be checked out by a GP.

A common symptom is feeling that the bladder has not fully emptied. Picture: Alamy

What causes prostate cancer? Scientists do not know the exact causes of cancer but they do know that some factors increase the risk. The chances of developing prostate cancer increase as men get older, with the vast majority of cases in those aged over 50. Family history also plays a role, with men whose fathers or brothers had the disease at increased risk. For reasons not yet understood, prostate cancer is also more common in black men and less common in Asian men. Prostate cancer is also linked to obesity.

Prostate cancer does have a link with obesity. Picture: Alamy

How is prostate cancer diagnosed? Doctors have a range of tests for diagnosing prostate cancer. These include a physical examination of the prostate (known as a digital rectal examination, or DRE), blood tests, biopsies and MRI scans. Men may be offered a prostate specific antigen (PSA) test to look for markers in the blood. High levels may be a sign of a prostate condition, such as an enlarged prostate, or prostate cancer. The PSA test is not used in routine NHS screening because it is not yet reliable enough to detect prostate cancer that needs treatment. However, men over 50 can ask their GP for a PSA test.

Lord Cameron, here with Samantha, was prime minister from 2010 to 2016. Picture: Alamy