John Healey insisted the UK economy was “turning a corner” as he prepares to give his first Budget.

“To control borrowing to bear down on inflation and reduce long-term pressures on our public finances.”

In his speech on Monday, he said: “The Prime Minister and I are in lockstep in our commitment to meeting the fiscal rules at the upcoming Budget, to balancing the books with a buffer to protect against uncertainty.

Mr Healey is expected to use his first speech as Chancellor on Monday morning to outline the Government’s approach to what it calls “good growth” across the country.

What is the Triple Lock?

The Triple Lock is a safeguarding scheme in which the value of the pension will increase every April in line with whichever of the following is highest: inflation, the increase in the cost of wages, or 2.5%.

It was introduced in 2010, and last year saw a 4.8% increase, which was the rise in earnings, which was above the rise in inflation.

Could Andy Burnham get rid of the Triple Lock?

Emma Reynolds, chief secretary to the Treasury, has told Nick Ferrari on LBC: “The Prime Minister has made clear that we’re not getting rid of the Triple Lock."

Previous Chancellor Rachel Reeves had said that the Labour government would be getting rid of the Triple Lock during the current Parliament.

How much is the state pension?

As of April 2026, the flat rate for a state pension for those who have reached the retirement age after April 2016 is £241.30 per week, while anyone who reached the age before April 2016 receives £184.90 per week.

When will I reach pension age?

The statutory pension ages are:

6 April to 5 May 1960 - 66 years and 1 month,

6 May to 5 June 1960 - 66 years and 2 months,

6 June to 5 July 1960 - 66 years and 3 months,

6 July to 5 August 1960 - 66 years and 4 months,

6 August to 5 September 1960 - 66 years and 5 months,

6 September to 5 October 1960 - 66 years and 6 months,

6 October to 5 November 1960 - 66 years and 7 months,

6 November to 5 December 1960 - 66 years and 8 months,

6 December 1960 to 5 January 1961 - 66 years and 9 months,

6 January to 5 February 1961 - 66 years and 10 months,

6 February to 5 March 1961 - 66 years and 11 months,

6 March 1961 to 5 April 1977 - 67

What is pension credit?

Pension credit gives those of retirement age extra money to help with your living costs if you’re on a low income.

"Pension credit can also help with housing costs such as ground rent or service charges," the government states.

It is separate from your State Pension, and you can get it even if you have other income, savings or own your own home.