'Somalia stinks': Five times Trump has made offensive comments about other countries
Donald Trump aimed his insults at Somalia this week, saying the country "stinks", although it's hardly the first time
Donald Trump angered many this week when he said Somalia “stinks” and that he does not want anyone from the African country migrating to the US.
America’s president made the disparaging comments in relation to an enforcement operation in Minnesota's large Somali community.
During a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Mr Trump said: “Their country’s no good for a reason. Their country stinks, and we don’t want them here.
"I don't want them in our country. I'll be honest with you, OK. Somebody will say, 'Oh, that's not politically correct.' I don't care. I don't want them in our country.
"With Somalia, which is barely a country, you know, they have no, they have no anything. They just run around killing each other. There's no structure."
Somalia’s president said in response that the comments would be ignored, while political rivals in the US opposed the president.
Jacob Frey, the mayor of Minneapolis, said: “He’s wrong and we want them, Somali people have been an extraordinary benefit to our city for a long time.”
Melvin Carter, mayor of St Paul in Minneapolis, said: “The last thing we need is federal agents coming in and creating chaos, this is turning us against each other.”
The president had finished his tirade by stating that other countries were also not welcome.
And while he did not elaborate on this occasion as to who was on his hit list, he has previously lashed out at individual nations and their communities.
Five times Donald Trump has insulted other countries
Haiti: ‘A s***hole country’
In 2018, Mr Trump is said to have branded the Central Americas country of Haiti as a “s***hole” according to reports, and said that several unnamed African countries also were.
The president is said to have made the remark behind closed doors during a meeting with senators, although he later denied he had denied he had said such a term.
Mexico: 'Drug dealers, criminals, rapists'
“They’re bring drugs, they’re bringing crime, they’re rapists, and some, I assume, are good people,” he said about Mexicans entering the US in 2016, during an election rally.
He said several times that he would build a wall between the countries and that Mexico would pay for construction costs.
South Africa: ‘A dangerous mess’
“As I have long been saying, South Africa is a total - and very dangerous - mess,” Mr Trump tweeted in 2015.
Two years earlier, he had tweeted: “I really like Nelson Mandela but South Africa is a crime ridden mess that is just waiting to explode-not a good situation for the people!”
UK and Europe: “Going to hell”
“Europe is in serious trouble,” Mr Trump told UN delegates in September. “They have been invaded by a force of illegal aliens like nobody’s ever seen before. They are doing absolutely nothing about it…. They are going to hell.”
He added: “I look at London, where you have a terrible mayor, terrible, terrible mayor, and it's been changed, it's been so changed. Now they want to go to sharia law. But you are in a different country, you can’t do that.”
‘Biden is like Palestine’
Mr Trump did not say anything about Palestine when addressing Joe Biden, but did use the name of the country as an insult.
"He has become like a Palestinian,” Mr Trump said. “But, they don't like him because he is a very bad Palestinian. He is a weak one."