Donald Trump aimed his insults at Somalia this week, saying the country "stinks", although it's hardly the first time

By William Mata

Donald Trump angered many this week when he said Somalia “stinks” and that he does not want anyone from the African country migrating to the US.

America's president made the disparaging comments in relation to an enforcement operation in Minnesota's large Somali community. During a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Mr Trump said: "Their country's no good for a reason. Their country stinks, and we don't want them here. "I don't want them in our country. I'll be honest with you, OK. Somebody will say, 'Oh, that's not politically correct.' I don't care. I don't want them in our country. "With Somalia, which is barely a country, you know, they have no, they have no anything. They just run around killing each other. There's no structure."

Donald Trump signed agreements in Africa this week, despite his previous alleged slur about "s***hole countries". Picture: Alamy

Somalia’s president said in response that the comments would be ignored, while political rivals in the US opposed the president. Jacob Frey, the mayor of Minneapolis, said: “He’s wrong and we want them, Somali people have been an extraordinary benefit to our city for a long time.” Melvin Carter, mayor of St Paul in Minneapolis, said: “The last thing we need is federal agents coming in and creating chaos, this is turning us against each other.” The president had finished his tirade by stating that other countries were also not welcome. And while he did not elaborate on this occasion as to who was on his hit list, he has previously lashed out at individual nations and their communities.

