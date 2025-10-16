China - UK spy scandal timeline as accusations deepen
All the events so far, from initial accusations to Sir Keir Starmer being challenged
The latest development in the UK-China spying case is that the key civil servant giving evidence has said he sought a positive relationship with Beijing, despite the country’s “threat”.
A witness statement given by deputy national security adviser Matthew Collins has been released following a clash between the Cabinet and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
Extracts from Mr Collins’s account state: "China...presents the biggest state-based threat to the UK's economic security,” and "It is important for me to emphasise...that the government is committed to pursuing a positive economic relationship with China".
A fallout has been deepening this month over the scandal. The key points so far are:
- Brits Christopher Cash and Christopher Berry were accused of spying for China,
- Both men denied wrongdoing and the case collapsed before a trial was reached,
- Nearly a year later, in September 2025, charges were dropped by prosecutors,
- The British government was accused of a cover-up over the affair,
- Sir Keir Starmer then said he will release China spy case evidence
Here is how the how affair has played out.
December 2021 - February 2023
Christopher Cash, a former parliamentary researcher, and Christopher Berry, a teacher, both allegedly passed information to China which could compromise the UK.
They are both arrested under the official secrets act in March 2023.
What they allegedly shared has not been disclosed, but former chief advisor Dominic Cummings has said that it was “extremely secret” government data.
April 2024
Both Mr Cash and Mr Berry are both charged with espionage offences, which they both deny, and a trial is scheduled for October.
July 2024
Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party wins the general election, taking a House majority.
A few weeks later, the Court of Appeal made a ruling that an “enemy” under the official secrets act is a “country that represents a current threat to national security”.
The court’s judgement was in relation to a case that involved Bulgarians spying for Russia but it would have implications in the China case later on.
October 2024
Both Mr Cash and Mr Berry pleaded not guilty before the Old Bailey.
September 2025
Prosecutors drop charges against Mr Cash and Mr Berry with the Crown Prosecution Service stating that evidence could not be obtained that China is a “national security threat” to the UK.
Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson said that the threshold to prosecute could not be reached.
Both Mr Cash and Mr Berry continue to deny their wrongdoing.
October 2025
The fall-out really began, with Mr Parkinson saying that no one from the government would testify that China was a threat to national security at the time.
The government then moves to say that its interference did not collapse the case.
“The suggestion that the Government withheld evidence, withdrew witnesses, or restricted the ability of witnesses to draw on particular bits of evidence are all untrue,” No 10 said.
Sir Keir then addressed the matter in Prime Minister’s Questions on October 15.
The prime minister said: "Last night, the Crown Prosecution Service clarified that, in their view, the decision whether to publish the witness statements of the DNSA [deputy national security advisor] is for the government.
"I have therefore carefully considered this question this morning, and after legal advice, I have decided to publish the witness statement.
"Given the input, given the information contained, we will conduct a short process. But I want to make it clear, I intend to publish the witness statements in full."