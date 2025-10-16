All the events so far, from initial accusations to Sir Keir Starmer being challenged

Christopher Cash and Christopher Berry have both denied they passed on state secrets. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

The latest development in the UK-China spying case is that the key civil servant giving evidence has said he sought a positive relationship with Beijing, despite the country’s “threat”.

Christopher Berry (left) and Christopher Cash have denied accusations. Picture: Alamy

A fallout has been deepening this month over the scandal. The key points so far are: Brits Christopher Cash and Christopher Berry were accused of spying for China,

Both men denied wrongdoing and the case collapsed before a trial was reached,

The British government was accused of a cover-up over the affair,

Sir Keir Starmer then said he will release China spy case evidence Here is how the how affair has played out. December 2021 - February 2023 Christopher Cash, a former parliamentary researcher, and Christopher Berry, a teacher, both allegedly passed information to China which could compromise the UK. They are both arrested under the official secrets act in March 2023. What they allegedly shared has not been disclosed, but former chief advisor Dominic Cummings has said that it was “extremely secret” government data.

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to release the case evidence. Picture: Alamy

April 2024 Both Mr Cash and Mr Berry are both charged with espionage offences, which they both deny, and a trial is scheduled for October. July 2024 Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party wins the general election, taking a House majority. A few weeks later, the Court of Appeal made a ruling that an “enemy” under the official secrets act is a “country that represents a current threat to national security”. The court’s judgement was in relation to a case that involved Bulgarians spying for Russia but it would have implications in the China case later on. October 2024 Both Mr Cash and Mr Berry pleaded not guilty before the Old Bailey.

Stephen Parkinson has said the government was not willing to provide evidence. Picture: Alamy