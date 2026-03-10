What is inflation and how is it measured as Sir Keir Starmer warns Iran War and Middle East crisis could lead to bills going up

The cost of living in the UK could be on the rise. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Sir Keir Starmer has put Brits on alert about a rising cost of living with the conflict in the Middle East set to drive up energy prices.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The British Chambers of Commerce has warned that inflation will be higher than expected throughout 2026 due to the conflict, with chancellor Rachel Reeves echoing the concern. She told the Commons on Monday: “I am clear eyed about my response to the current situation. “My economic approach will both be responsive to a changing world and responsible in the national interest.” Ms Reeves spoke following a meeting with G7 members and after Sir Keir that Brits would be “right to worry” about bills after oil prices topped $110 per barrel. She added: "The economic impact of the situation in the Middle East will depend, of course, on its severity and its duration. The movements that we have already seen are likely to put upward pressure on inflation in the coming months.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves . Picture: Alamy

What is inflation? Inflation is when prices rise and how quickly they do so is called the rate of inflation, the Bank of England states in its official definition. The government aims for a slow and steady rate of inflation to keep the economy on track and has an annual target rate of 2% with the Bank of England charged with keeping it at that rate. The main way that the bank keeps tabs on inflation is through interest rates, which is controlled through setting its base rate and, in more extreme cases, by propping up the system with quantitative easing and by offering government bonds. The bank states: “It is low enough to keep price rises small but high enough to avoid the problem of deflation – which is when overall prices fall, and businesses make less money and begin to cut costs by reducing wages and staff.” Violently rising inflation can devalue money and lead to problems as well as savings becoming worthless and eventual economic collapse.

Inflation is measured from the cost of items in a virtual shopping basket. Picture: Alamy

How is inflation measured? The Office for National Statistics (ONS) checks the prices of about 700 items in a virtual ‘basket’ of goods and services on a monthly basis. This could be a loaf of bread, a package holiday, a television screen, and a water bottle. What goes in this basket changes from time to time as it is designed to mimic what is bought by typical British consumers. The overall price is known as the Consumer Price Index. The country will next get a look at its rate of inflation when the ONS releases its update on March 25.

The conflict is impacting on trade through the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Alamy

Why is the UK economy affected by the Iran war and Middle East conflict? Elevated inflation is linked to higher oil and gas prices due to the conflict in the Middle East, which is expected to push up energy prices in the near term. Both Sir Keir and Ms Reeves have acknowledged that the war is likely to cause economic damage in the UK, with the Chancellor telling MPs it was “likely to put upward pressure on inflation” over the coming months. “People are rightly worrying about what this means for life at home – their bills, their jobs, their communities,” Sir Keir said on Monday. “I will always be guided by what is best for the British public and no matter the headwinds, supporting working people and their families with the cost of living is always top of my mind.”

The cost of petrol is already going up. Picture: Alamy