Rachel Reeves has announced that workers are set to benefit from increased minimum wages, with the base rate set to rise from next year.

In announcing the change as part of this week’s Autumn Budget, the government said the change will help workers to earn a worthy salary.

Ms Reeves, the chancellor, said: “Too many people are still struggling to make ends meet, and that has to change.

“That’s why I’m announcing that we will raise the National Living Wage and also the National Minimum Wage, so that those on low incomes are properly rewarded for their hard work.”

Here are the key details.

What is the minimum wage and what is the National Living Wage?

The national minimum wage is the lowest amount an employer can give to a worker who has beyond school age, and contracts for payments below the minimum wage are not legal.

There are some exceptions to the rule, including those in the armed services, volunteers, prisoners, those living in a religious community, and there are also separate rules for apprentices.

The National Living Wage is higher and is enforced for workers who are 21 years-old or older.