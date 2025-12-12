David Lammy admits that Brexit has caused economic issues for the UK but stops short of making a return to the Customs Union a policy

Friends again? Britain would face a rocky road to rejoin the EU. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Foreign secretary David Lammy has stopped short of completely ruling out a future bid for a British re-entry into the European customs union, but has said it is not in Labour’s plans.

The foreign secretary told the News Agents that leaving the EU “badly damaged our economy” and admitted that there would be benefits to rejoining the bloc. Mr Lammy, asked whether he would like to see Britain rejoin the customs union, said: “That is not currently our policy. That’s not currently where we are. “But you can see countries like Turkey with a customs union seemingly benefiting and seeing growth in their economy, and again, that’s self-evident.”

Are Labour ready to reopen the Brexit debate?@maitlis and @jonsopel ask @DavidLammy. pic.twitter.com/6ki2DDLqcS — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) December 4, 2025

He added: "It’s self-evident that leaving the EU badly damaged our economy, took us out of an important marketplace and created serious friction.” A growing list of Labour MPs are supporting the rejoining of the union after the 2016 referendum which led to Brexit being fully achieved by the Boris Johnson administration. Health secretary Wes Streeting has also demanded Labour undo "the economic damage done by Brexit" but no government has yet put a u-turn into policy. The closest we have had is when then-Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson made a return to the union a party policy ahead of the 2019 election, but only won 11 seats and lost her own.

What would Britain need to do to rejoin the EU? If the UK applied to rejoin the union, it would need to re-apply and have its application terms supported by every one of the 27 member states. Brexit was an unprecedented action for an EU member state and there was no readmission clause, which means that Britain would need to apply like any other European country. Seeking entry to the union is a tricky political task and can take years to secure, especially with leaders having become stricter about entry since the UK joined in 1973. On the one hand, British politicians would not need to hold a referendum if they decided to go back into the bloc. And as a previous member, there might be fewer concerns from members. However, other European nations would likely be skeptical of a re-entry bid, and might look to punish Britain for having left already. It is very unlikely that the UK would be able to enjoy the same veto right as old, which saw the country refuse the Euro currency and Schengen zone.

Harriett Harman has said that a re-entry to the Customs Union would not be within the Labour plans. Picture: Alamy