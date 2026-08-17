Why not every athlete will get to compete in championships which offers biggest prize money in sport's history

Georgia Hunter-Bell said that the event is a target for her. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

The first World Athletics Ultimate Championship will be held in Budapest next month, with a record prize pot up for grabs - but not every athlete will get to compete.

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Thought to be a legacy event for Lord Sebastian Coe, the fast-paced and made-for-TV spectacle is aiming to bring the action at a furious pace to fans. But while there are hopes it might make the historic sport more accessible to new fans, it does come with the cost of omitting disciplines and creating the potential for only a small number of nations to compete. Here is what you need to know. Read also: Amy Hunt claims fourth gold of European Championships with mixed 4x100m

Mondo Duplantis is set to compete in the pole vault. Picture: Alamy

What is Ultimate Athletics? Ultimate Athletics is a new event organised by the sport’s governing body, World Athletics, to run over one weekend every other year - specifically in the even years. The 2026 edition will be the first and will be held in Budapest from September 9 to 11, and will see fields of around 16 athletes entered in many, but not all, events. The defending Olympic, world, and Diamond League champions are all given entry to Ultimate Athletics, and these athletes will be joined by those next on world ranking lists to complete a field. Britain’s Amy Hunt is currently eighth in the women’s 100m world rankings, for example, and stands to qualify but would miss out if Jonielle Smith, who is ninth, usurped her points tally or became Diamond League champion. But Julien Alfred has already qualified by virtue of being the Olympic champion.

Amy Hunt has not been guaranteed a spot. Picture: Alamy

World Athletics has put forward a record $10 million, with gold medalists each to be awarded $150,000, the largest amount in the history of the sport. Lord Sebastian Coe, World Athletics president, said: "With only the best of the best on show and cutting straight to semi-finals and finals, we will create an immediate pressure to perform for athletes.” Ultimate is structured to be held within a three-hour format and the action is set to be broadcast on the BBC in the UK. No city has yet been awarded the 2028 championships.

European discus champion Kristjan Ceh does not have an event to compete in. Picture: Alamy