Markets have recovered since Donald Trump announced two-week truce with Tehran, but how might your energy, mortgages, fuel and food bills be affected?

By William Mata

The US and Iran have agreed a ceasefire deal after a conflict that has had implications on markets and economies far beyond the Middle East.

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Donald Trump confirmed on Tuesday that he had reached an agreement for a two-week truce, with the American defence secretary Pete Hegseth having declared “v for victory”. Beyond the claims of victory, the ceasefire has already had huge impacts worldwide and fuelled hopes that sky high diesel and petrol prices might now come down. Here is how the ceasefire is affecting everything from interest rates to food prices.

Brent crude oil has stabilised but what does it all mean for you? Picture: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

What does the US-Iran ceasefire mean for you? Energy bills Despite the ceasefire, there have been warnings that gas and electricity prices might rise. Dr Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at the respected Cornwall Insight, told the Independent that there might be higher bills this summer. “A ceasefire can ease some of the immediate pressure on gas markets, and that could take the edge off price cap forecasts for July, but it does not wipe the slate clean,” he said. This is because pricing regulator Ofgem will set its next cap for the July period based on rates that were seen between February and May. The most recent cap was set for April to June at £1,641 based on intel in February.

Mortgages are set to continue to be a volatile market. Picture: Alamy

Interest rates and mortgages Interest rates predictions fell in the UK on Wednesday, after the ceasefire, having risen on Tuesday when Mr Trump said “whole civilisation will die” unless Tehran complied. Global stock markets have been recovering after the US and Iran agreed to the ceasefire and Moneyfacts said that calming markets should have a stabilising impact on the mortgage market. The average five-year fixed-rate homeowner mortgage has risen from 4.95% at the start of March to 5.78% – the highest since November 2023. Adam French, head of consumer finance at Moneyfacts, said: “Markets have reacted to easing tensions by pushing down expectations for future interest rate rises.”

The situation is also affecting pension investments. Picture: Alamy

Pensions Many workplace and private pensions are invested in shares that will have been influenced by unrest in the Middle East, which has led to a rocky stock market situation. Global stock markets moved in the direction of recovery on Wednesday after the ceasefire deal was recognised, with London’s FTSE 100 up 2.6% at the start of trading. However, it might take a period for the unrest to even out, according to Tom Selby of AJ Bell. He told the Mirror: “If you are planning to buy an annuity then that’s all well and good, but if you no longer intend to do so – and most people today choose the flexibility of drawdown when they access their pension – you could be sitting on a substantial fall in the value of your investments. “For anyone in this position, the options are to either sit tight and hope the value of your investments recovers or shift your portfolio so your investments match your retirement intentions and accept that you might need to wait a bit longer to access your pension (or take a slightly lower income).”

Fuel prices are soon expected to reduce. Picture: Alamy

Fuel Motorists have been paying the highest amount since 2022 for petrol and diesel since the Middle East conflict ignited. As of this week, the price of diesel has surpassed 190p a litre, while petrol was priced at 151.7p, up 19% since the escalation of the conflict. While there are hopes that the prices might now have peaked, it could be a while until British consumers see pre-conflict prices at the pumps. RAC head of policy Simon Williams told the Sun: “The conditional ceasefire announcement may have taken some heat out of global oil prices, but the outlook for drivers in the UK remains highly uncertain.”

Food prices are set to be unstable. Picture: Alamy