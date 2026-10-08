Met Commissioner tells LBC "we're really winning" on the issue of phone snatching

By William Mata

Sir Mark Rowley has told LBC that the Metropolitan Police is "winning" its war on phone snatching, with 700 people arrested in its latest operation.

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The Met's commissioner told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that the force has "broken the model" of gangs exporting thousands of phones to China and Algeria and that theft numbers are at a four-year low. But while 16,000 fewer mobile phones have been stolen in the past year, the problem remains in London, with 117,211 being recorded in 2024. Commander Andy Featherstone, the Met’s lead for tackling phone theft, said: “Our message to these criminals is clear: London is becoming a much harder place to steal phones. "The risks are increasing, the opportunities are shrinking, and we are coming after you.” Here are the steps you can take if you are a victim of phone theft. Read also: Met chief reveals over 100 tag breaches a day in London following early prisoner release scheme

The Met Police has said they are cracking down on phone theft. Picture: Alamy

What to do if you are the victim of a phone theft in London "Your personal data may be at risk [and] it's important you act fast," the City of London Police states for victims of a phone theft. If you are hurt, feel unsafe, or the crime has happened in the past few moments, you can call 999 - if you have access to another phone. Otherwise, the advice is to act quickly to prevent thieves from being able to access your data or finances. Block your phone using another device You can use Remote Lock on Android or Lost Mode on iPhone, if you have previously set these up. This can help you to change passwords and override any changes on your device. Report a crime If you are not in danger, you can report the crime by calling 101 or online. Your network provider will give you your phone's identification number (IMEI), which you should pass on to the police. Make a note of the crime reference number, as you will need it if you want to claim on insurance.

Police have said they have stepped up their abilities to stop phone thefts. Picture: Alamy