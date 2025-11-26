So some of the biggest surprises today came not from what was in the Budget but what we thought - and were told - would be but instead was absent.

(That is, until just before PMQs, when the OBR published their response to the Budget before the Budget had been revealed)

INCOME TAX

If it hadn’t been for the Financial Times - the whole world would have expected today’s Budget’s big ticket item to be a rise in income tax.

The pitch had been well and truly rolled for such a rise. Rachel Reeves had said: "It would, of course be possible to stick with the manifesto commitments, but that would require things like deep cuts in capital spending.” But then on November 14 - the FT revealed it was not to be.

This ruined Rachel Reeves’ rabbit out the hat moment in which she could have praised economic circumstances for the U-turn. So it was no surprise today that it was omitted but worth noting nonetheless.

INCOME TAX THRESHOLD FREEZE FOR THREE YEARS

The Chancellor promised at last year’s Budget that when the current four-year hold on income tax threshold unfreezes, she would not continue it. We had expected her today to extend for two years, but in a surprise move, she went further and has extended it for three years. This will raise £8.3billion by the end of the Parliament, and will bring 920,000 people into the higher-rate tax band and 4,000 people into the 45p additional rate by 2030.

FUEL DUTY FROZEN - FOR NOW

The ‘will they - won’t they’ freeze fuel duty went on for weeks. On the eve of the Budget, the newspapers reported that fuel duty would be frozen. But in a twist that was not expected - it will only be frozen until September 2026. The OBR indicates that this cut will be reversed through a staggered approach.

BANK LEVY? NO BANK LEVY

There had been reports about the Chancellor raising taxes on banks - effectively putting a levy on their profits. The think tank IPPR estimated that such a bank tax could raise up to £8 billion a year for public services. But after outcry from the industry, this looked unlikely in the days leading up to the fiscal event and was then not announced at the Budget.

EXIT TAX

A proposed 'exit tax’ was clearly being considered by the Treasury. This would have imposed capital gains for wealthy individuals when they left the UK. Countries like Australia, Canada and the USA already have similar schemes. There were concerns about people fleeing before the law took effect and it harming the economy. This, again, looked unlikely in the days before the Chancellor delivered her Budget and indeed was not announced.

CONCLUSION

Ultimately, this was not a Budget full of surprises. Partly because of the leaks but also because, after Liz Truss's Budget and the market reaction - the strategy was to not catch the gilt markets by surprise. The days of true rabbits out of hats are well behind us.