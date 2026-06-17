Wes Streeting is reportedly primed to launch a challenge to Sir Keir Starmer on the back of the Makerfield by-election.

The former Labour health secretary said the prime minister should draw up a timetable for his departure if Andy Burnham wins the Greater Manchester seat.

Mr Streeting, who left the Cabinet last month after Labour's poor performance in the local elections, accused Sir Keir of not listening to the party or his Cabinet in a series of public appearances on Tuesday.

The Makerfield by-election will be on Thursday, June 18, with Mr Burnham, a potential leadership rival to the PM, looking to return to the Commons, which he would need to do to challenge Sir Keir.

The PM, who is currently at the G7 summit in France and missed Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, has responded by throwing his support behind Mr Burnham.

He has added that the Greater Manchester Mayor would have a "big role" in the government if elected, suggesting that he could return to the Cabinet after more than 15 years away.

Ilford North MP Mr Streeting is pushing for Sir Keir to step down, whatever the result in Makerfield.

Asked if he would challenge Sir Keir if the Greater Manchester Mayor does not win, he told LBC’s Andrew Marr show: “Yes, I believe we need a change of leadership, and if Andy Burnham isn’t back, I still believe we need that change of leadership.”

Here is how a leadership challenge could take shape.

Read also: Who is Wes Streeting? Labour health secretary set 'to challenge Starmer'