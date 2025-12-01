December 1 is here, which means the start of Advent and also the dawn of Whamageddon, a game that has taken hold in recent years.

Players essentially need to get through the month to the end of Christmas Eve without hearing Last Christmas by Wham!

And while the rules are simple, the game has taken a hold with strategies forming and whole friendship groups betting on who will be the last player standing.

Whamageddon is thought to have started in 2010 and the fame spread on a pre-Elon Musk Twitter, although neither Andrew Ridgeley nor George Michael, before his 2016 death, have commented.

The game made national news in December 2023 when the stadium DJ for Northampton Town blasted the 1984 hit, instantly putting 7,000 out of the game.

"I never knew people took it so seriously," Matt Facey said, alongside his apology, after being booed by fans.

Here is all you need to know for 2025.