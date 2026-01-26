Holocaust Memorial Day will be marked on Tuesday, January 27, to remember the six million Jews killed during the Second World War as well as the persecutions since.

This is especially important in the age of social media, where misinformation about holocausts and genocides have spread.

Organisers of the occasion have expressed a need for bringing people together in remembrance to help stop history from repeating itself.

What is Holocaust Memorial Day?

Holocaust Memorial Day [HMD] is a time to remember the six million Jews, men, women, and children, who were murdered under the Nazi regime during the Second World War.

It is also a remembrance occasion to mark the lives of the gay, disabled, and Roma people, who were also killed during the 1939-45 conflict.

HMD has expanded to also reflect and remember other holocausts in the years since, such as the genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, and Darfur, the latter of which is ongoing.

The day is organised by a trust which exists to encourage reflection and has been held since 2001.

“Each year across the UK, we bring people together to learn more about the past, empathise more with people today, and work to build a better future,” a HMD statement read.

“Together we bear witness for communities who suffered attempted annihilation, and honour the survivors and all those whose lives were changed beyond recognition.”

HMD can see schools complete activities, towns and villages organise services of reflection or remembrance, and workers also take time out for initiatives organised by employers.