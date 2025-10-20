Sir Sadiq Khan has announced the £700m ‘west London orbital’ addition to the Overground will be given a name reflecting the area’s history.

Here is what you need to know.

While Sir Sadiq’s City Hall challenger Susan Hall has criticised the mayor for virtue signalling, the Overground lines having cost £6.3m to rebrand last year, he is set to go ahead again.

The Mayor of London is set to announce that the loop’s name will follow on with a similar name to the Lioness, Mildmay, Windrush, Weaver, Suffragette and Liberty lines .

Where will the new line go?

Sir Sadiq is pushing for the line to link Hounslow, and London’s south west, with Hendon in the north west via Old Oak Common - the new built station for High Speed 2.

This link would become the seventh branch of the London Overground network. And it would also connect to Cricklewood and West Hampstead in the north east section.

What will the line be called?

The new line has not yet got a name.

When asked about the name, Sir Sadiq told the London Assembly: “As the West London Orbital route would be integrated into the London Overground network, it would be given its own line name, consistent with the principles of the individual line names I launched in 2024.

“The local communities along the line, the local heritage, history, and interchanges with other lines would all be taken into consideration to find a suitable name that showcases London's rich diversity and makes sense for wayfinding and navigation.”

What are all the Overground lines?

The six lines are: