Eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham looks to move out of his parents' shadow, and could follow Prince Harry's lead

Brooklyn has already tried his hand at a number of career paths. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Brooklyn Beckham is famous enough to command 16.4 million Instagram followers and his decision to leave behind his parents is front page news; but what does he actually do?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 26-year-old has, of course, been well-known since birth, as the eldest child to David and Victoria Beckham, the former footballer and pup star turned media megabrand and unofficial British royal family. But Brooklyn is now a Beckham in name only, striking out with an explosive social media post on Tuesday which said: “I do not want to reconcile with my family.” “For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family,” he shared on Instagram. “The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.”

Brooklyn Beckham shared this explosive statement on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Brooklyn went on to say Victoria had humiliated him at his wedding to Nicola Peltz in 2022 by sabotaging a planned dance, and said that she had backed out of curating a dress for the bride. He added that his parents had been dismissive of Peltz and tried to complicate things by bringing his past girlfriends back into his life. “My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first,” he added. David has been spotted at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, but has not commented on his relationship with his eldest son. But, now cut adrift, what will Brooklyn do in his new life? What Brooklyn Beckham will do next Apart from stating he does not want to reconcile with his parents, Brooklyn has not stated what he intends to do now, beyond what he currently has on the go. Now based in the US, Brooklyn spent Christmas with his in-laws and appears to be fully invested in supporting his wife as she continues her modelling and acting career. Here is what Brooklyn currently has on the go: Cooking

Food appears to be a big part of Brooklyn’s lifestyle and he has developed from merely an appreciator to a budding cook, who now passes on his own recipes online. His website Cloud 23 features guides on how to make a dumpling bake, spicy ratatouille and macaroni cheese. A cooking book or series is surely a logical next step, but food aficionados might not take him totally seriously unless he serves some kind of culinary training or apprenticeship. Modelling / influencing

Social media plays a large part in Brooklyn’s life and he has put this Instagram account to use in occasionally advertising brands he has a partnership with. He is known to have a deal with clothing brand Express and has been seen modelling their clothes online, sometimes alongside Peltz. Hot sauce promotion

Brooklyn is currently focusing most of his energies (beyond departing his family, at least) on selling his Cloud 23 hot sauce. Bottles are £23 on Amazon and have a 4.6 star review rating. You can also buy Cloud 23 baseball caps, hoodies and t-shirts. What Brooklyn could do A documentary or reality series Last year, Brooklyn and Peltz had dinner with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in what were supposedly talks about next steps. If Brooklyn did want to follow the Duke of Sussex’s lead, he could allow cameras into his life for a documentary or reality series to put across his side of the story. A tell-all book Following the Harry playbook even further, Brooklyn could write his own equivalent of Spare and expand on his Instagram post to really lift the lid on life inside Beckingham Palace. David released his own memoir My Side in 2003, and the family already has form for a documentary with “Beckham” being released on Netflix in 2023.

Old line-up: (L-R) Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz . Picture: Alamy

Sever all ties with Beckhams A next step in splitting from his family would be to delete all Instagram posts featuring his parents, the last of which was a Christmas Day snap from 2024. He might even drop the Beckham part of his surname and just take his wife’s, but this might be a step beyond what he is willing to do. What Brooklyn won’t do next Football

Romeo and Brooklyn Beckham with their dad at the Emirates Stadium in 2010. Picture: Alamy

Brooklyn did attempt, initially, to play football professionally and was part of Arsenal’s academy, but was released when he was 15 and has not ventured back. His younger brother Romeo perhaps showed the most promise as a baller but he was ultimately also left to abandon his dream when released by Brentford in 2024.

Brooklyn Beckham finally addressing the Elephant in the room. pic.twitter.com/UnZkZUnOM5 — Max (@MFRP92) January 19, 2026