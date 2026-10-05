What is Zionism? Greens under fire after vote to call it 'racist'
Leader of Jewish Greens says she might leave party after vote passes to call it racist
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The leader of the Jewish Greens has threatened to leave the party after members voted to equate Zionism with racism.
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Green Party leader Zack Polanski abstained as members voted 1,022 to 813 to back a policy that equates Zionism with racism and calls for Israel to be replaced by a single Palestinian state.
Vivien Lichtenstein, head of the Jewish Greens, said: “I don’t think it’s helpful, and it doesn’t make any difference whatsoever to Palestinians.”
When asked if she could leave the Green Party, she said: “I haven’t decided yet. Certainly it's possible that I will leave the party."
Mr Polanski has been banned from entering Israel after the motion passed and has faced criticism for skipping the vote to focus on winning the St Pancras and Holborn by-election, where he will stand next week.
Read also: What is proportional representation and could it be coming to the UK?
What did the Green Party vote for?
The Green Party adopted a motion establishing it as an anti-Zionist party at its 2026 conference.
Its mantra scalls for Israel to be replaced by a single Palestinian state and equates Zionism with racism.
Members backed the motion with 1,022 votes in favour and 813 against and the result means that the stance will now become official party policy.
A Green Party Spokesperson said: “This has been a serious and deeply felt debate within our membership. Our members value the ability to bring forward and decide party policy, and conference has now made its decision."
It has been controversial within the Green Party, with anti-Zionists welcoming the move and the Jewish Green leader stating that she might leave the party.
Zach Polanski, the party leader, did not vote - although is known to be an anti-Zionist Jew and has focused his efforts, instead, on winning the Holborn and St Pancras by-election.