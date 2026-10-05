What is Zionism?

Zionism, in its modern usage, is the ideology of the creation and promotion of a Jewish state in Israel - land that had been governed as Palestine before 1948.

The ideology emerged in the late 19th century, with theologian Theodor Herzl credited as an instrumental figure in the creation of the movement.

The movement grew stronger after the Holocaust and events of the Second World War, and combines elements of religion, language and sovereignty as components of the Jewish-Israeli identity.

Zion is one of hills around Jerusalem which, according to Jewish tradition, is the place where God dwells and the region has ancient attachments to the Jews.

Not all Jews are Zionists and many, including Mr Polanski, consider themselves anti-Zionist.

Zionism has attracted connotations and controversy with the belief sometimes going as far as to deny Palestinian people rights and statehood.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been singled out as a face of Zionism for his hardline response to the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, which has seen at least 80,000 Palestinians killed and Israel accused of genocide.

But while Mr Netanyahu is a Zionist, debate has arisen over whether his actions represent Zionism as a whole.

Anti-Zionists is opposition to the belief of Jews having Israel as their own state, which usually goes hand-in-hand with a belief that the land is rightly Palestine.

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