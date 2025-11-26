Chancellor Rachel Reeves was delivering her Budget today after details of her tax and spending plans were released early.

The OBR spending watchdog has apologised and said it has launched an investigation into the apparent leak.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said the unprecedented pre-Budget publication of the Office for Budget Responsibility’s document was “deeply disappointing and a serious error on their part”.



But what are the key Budget measures that were released early in error?

Key points:

Freeze in income tax thresholds

Rachel Reeves’ Budget will extend the existing freezes to personal tax thresholds for another three years until 2030-31, the Office for Budget Responsibility’s published forecast document shows.

Two child benefit cap scrapped

The two-child benefit cap is being removed at an estimated cost of £3 billion by 2029-30, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Salary sacrifice pension contributions taxed

National Insurance will be charged on salary-sacrificed pension contributions above an annual £2,000 threshold from April 2029, raising £4.7 billion, the Office for Budget Responsibility said.

Mansion tax

A high-value council tax surcharge on properties worth over £2 million is set to raise £0.4 billion in 2029-30, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Cash Isas

The amount of money that can be saved tax-free each year in cash Isas has been cut to £12,000 from April 2027, from £20,000. Those aged over 65 will retain the full cash allowance.

Electric vehicles

Electric vehicle drivers will be charged 3p per mile on top of other road taxes from 2028. The average driver of a battery electric car in 2028–29 driving 8,500 miles is therefore expected to be charged £255 in this year.

Lower growth forecast long term

The Office for Budget Responsibility has increased its forecast for economic growth this year from 1% to 1.5% but downgraded its forecasts for the following four years.