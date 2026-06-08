The government is considering a ban on social media for under-16s in the UK, which has raised questions as to whether WhatsApp will be impacted.

Sir Keir Starmer is poised to announce a ban on social media for under-16s within the next ten days, having kicked off London Tech Week by calling for platforms to block nude pictures.

The government is still yet to finalise its plans after the end of a consultation into whether it should follow Australia's lead in making social media platforms inacessible you youngsters.

A DSIT spokesperson told LBC: “As is standard practice, we do not engage in speculation around hypothetical announcements.

“We've been clear that we are determined to act quickly, but we will do so in a way that is effective, enforceable and genuinely keeps children safe.

"As we've previously said, we will set out the Government's response by the summer, and importantly we already have the powers to act within months rather than years.”

Here is what we know about where WhatsApp stands in relation.