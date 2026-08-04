WhatsApp fixing issue after users report being blocked from accounts
Users report Meta app issue leaving them unable to use the messenger as usual
WhatsApp is investigating an issue that has led to some users saying their accounts have been blocked or disabled.
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From Monday evening, users of the app, which is owned by Facebook’s parent company Meta, reported a bug that made the messaging service unavailable.
Screenshots of the error, shared on Twitter and Threads, read: “Your account activity and device info is being checked to make sure it follows our Terms of Service.
“We’ll notify you of the result typically within 24 hours.”
Users shared that they were unable to use the account at all and had taken to social media to plead with Meta to find a solution.
TechCrunch reported that Meta had said that it is fixing the issue that has disabled accounts.
Hi @Meta @WhatsApp— Indrajit Deb Gupta (@idebgupta) August 3, 2026
My WhatsApp account got locked is under review. I was engaged in usual work and chats.
It’s blocked for 24 hours and will affect my work directly. Please help with solution ASAP. pic.twitter.com/6nzjCOFmCi
WhatsApp is used by six billion people worldwide, and it is understood that only a small percentage would have been impacted by the issue.
Nonetheless, those blocked complained of the inconvenience of the bug, which had made their accounts inaccessible for more than 24 hours.
“My WhatsApp account got locked is under review. I was engaged in usual work and chats,” one user tweeted.
“It’s blocked for 24 hours and will affect my work directly. Please help with solution ASAP.”
LBC has contacted Meta for comment.
Read also: Will WhatsApp be banned for under-16s?