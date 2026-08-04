WhatsApp is investigating an issue that has led to some users saying their accounts have been blocked or disabled.

From Monday evening, users of the app, which is owned by Facebook’s parent company Meta, reported a bug that made the messaging service unavailable.

Screenshots of the error, shared on Twitter and Threads, read: “Your account activity and device info is being checked to make sure it follows our Terms of Service.

“We’ll notify you of the result typically within 24 hours.”

Users shared that they were unable to use the account at all and had taken to social media to plead with Meta to find a solution.

TechCrunch reported that Meta had said that it is fixing the issue that has disabled accounts.