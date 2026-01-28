Watch moment wheel falls off plane minutes after it takes off
A shadowy wheel can be seen dropping out of the sky at a Las Vegas airport
Watch the moment a wheel falls off a British Airways plane shortly after it takes off from a Las Vegas airport.
As the aircraft took off, a shadowy wheel was seen dropping out of the sky.
The BA plane left Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas at 9:10pm local time on Monday.
It continued its journey safety and landed in London - 27 later than scheduled.
"Safety and security underpins everything we do and we're supporting the authorities with their investigations," British Airways said.
The tyre was retrieved from their airfield and there were no reported injuries or damages, a Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) spokesperson said.
They added the airport was "aware of an incident involving a British Airways aircraft that departed LAS last night and continued on to London, where it landed safely without further incident".