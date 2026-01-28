Watch the moment a wheel falls off a British Airways plane shortly after it takes off from a Las Vegas airport.

As the aircraft took off, a shadowy wheel was seen dropping out of the sky.

The BA plane left Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas at 9:10pm local time on Monday.

It continued its journey safety and landed in London - 27 later than scheduled.

