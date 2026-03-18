Three people have been charged with murder after the body of a man was found in a wheelie bin in Coventry.

Thomas Niven, 37, was discovered by a member of the public in Cash’s Park off Daimler Road on Friday afternoon.

Following an investigation, Tammy Sturdy, aged 45, Camron Sturdy, aged 21 and Shane Turkington, aged 37 have been charged with his murder.

The three, all from Coventry, were arrested in Blackpool on Sunday.

They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Coventry Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.

Specially trained officers are continuing to support Tom’s family, West Midlands Police said.