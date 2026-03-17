Named and pictured: Man, 37, found dead in wheelie bin in Coventry - as family say he'll 'forever be missed'
A 37-year-old man found dead in a wheelie bin in Coventry has been named as Thomas Niven.
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His body was discovered by a member of the public in Cash’s Park off Daimler Road on Friday afternoon.
A man and woman in their 40s and a man in his 20s were arrested on Sunday in Blackpool on suspicion of murder and assisting an offender.
'Loving and caring'
In a tribute, his family said: "Sadly our youngest son, stepson, brother, brother in law, nephew and uncle, Tom has been tragically taken away from all who dearly loved him.
"As a family we are all in shock and are devastated, our hearts are in pieces at the loss of Tom in such a cruel way. He was a pillar of strength towards us all.
"He was loving and caring, he loved all of his family, he was a big softy when it came to animals and his nephews and nieces.
"He was full of laughter and had such a vibe for life, he had a charm that would lift a dull spirit, he loved his music and playing pool. He loved small harmless pranks but could never keep a straight face and would break out into a laughter.
"We are so proud to have had Tom in our lives, his life has tragically been cut short in the most cruel way. Tom will forever be missed.
"Justice will be done. We love you Tom, rest easy, love us all Dad, Mum, stepmom, brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces and extended family.
"We urge anyone with information to please come forward to the police."
Detective Chief Inspector Phil Poole from our Major Crime Unit said: "We are continuing to build a picture of what happened and the three people arrested at the weekend remain in police cells as those enquiries continue.
"We'd like to thank everyone who has been in touch providing information so far and we would still urge anyone who might know more to still get in contact."