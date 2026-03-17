Thomas Niven, known as Tom, was found dead in a wheelie bin. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Flaminia Luck

A 37-year-old man found dead in a wheelie bin in Coventry has been named as Thomas Niven.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

His body was discovered by a member of the public in Cash’s Park off Daimler Road on Friday afternoon. A man and woman in their 40s and a man in his 20s were arrested on Sunday in Blackpool on suspicion of murder and assisting an offender.

'Loving and caring' In a tribute, his family said: "Sadly our youngest son, stepson, brother, brother in law, nephew and uncle, Tom has been tragically taken away from all who dearly loved him. "As a family we are all in shock and are devastated, our hearts are in pieces at the loss of Tom in such a cruel way. He was a pillar of strength towards us all. "He was loving and caring, he loved all of his family, he was a big softy when it came to animals and his nephews and nieces.

Police shared images of the wheelie bin. Picture: West Midlands Police