George Russell got his 2026 F1 title campaign back on track with a win last week in Austria and will be looking to back that up with a home grand prix victory this weekend.

The Mercedes driver goes into the British Grand Prix in Silverstone with a 40-point deficit to his team mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli, having moved ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton at the Red Bull Ring.

And the good news for Russell is that the weather is looking warm for this weekend, with the Mercedes going well in the sun so far in 2026 - the German manufacturer locking out the constructor's title race to date.

Further down the grid, Lando Norris will be looking for a repeat of his 2025 exploits which paved the way for his first world title. His McLaren team mate Oscar Piastri is one point ahead in the driver's championship.

Read also: Lewis Hamilton secures first Grand Prix win for Ferrari in Barcelona