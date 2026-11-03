Andy Burnham has announced he is going to spend £40m on Caribbean projects ahead of what could be a formal apology for British involvement in slavery.

The UK was a perpetrator and beneficiary of the Transatlantic Slave Trade from 1500 to 1800 but has never formally apologised for the practice, which killed and displaced millions.

The Prime Minister arrived in Antigua and Barbuda on Monday and played cricket with Sir Viv Richards, and is expected to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting on Tuesday.

Mr Burnham’s agenda in Antigua included a meeting with his counterpart from Barbados, Mia Mottley, which included a discussion on slavery.

“Turning to the Prime Minister’s announcement outlining how the UK was offering a structured dialogue for communities impacted by the transatlantic slave trade, the leaders discussed next steps and the Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Mottley for her ongoing support,” Downing Street said.

The King has been in the Caribbean all week and has acknowledged a "sincere sorrow" but has stopped short of apologising for slavery - something he is thought to want to leave to the Prime Minister.

Here is the agenda for Tuesday.