When will Andy Burnham address slavery on trip to Antigua and Barbuda?
Tuesday schedule as Prime Minister set to discuss slavery and make possible apology at Commonwealth conference
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Andy Burnham has announced he is going to spend £40m on Caribbean projects ahead of what could be a formal apology for British involvement in slavery.
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The UK was a perpetrator and beneficiary of the Transatlantic Slave Trade from 1500 to 1800 but has never formally apologised for the practice, which killed and displaced millions.
The Prime Minister arrived in Antigua and Barbuda on Monday and played cricket with Sir Viv Richards, and is expected to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting on Tuesday.
Mr Burnham’s agenda in Antigua included a meeting with his counterpart from Barbados, Mia Mottley, which included a discussion on slavery.
“Turning to the Prime Minister’s announcement outlining how the UK was offering a structured dialogue for communities impacted by the transatlantic slave trade, the leaders discussed next steps and the Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Mottley for her ongoing support,” Downing Street said.
The King has been in the Caribbean all week and has acknowledged a "sincere sorrow" but has stopped short of apologising for slavery - something he is thought to want to leave to the Prime Minister.
Here is the agenda for Tuesday.
What will happen on Tuesday?
There has not been a stated definitive time when slavery could be addressed in a speech, but several opportunities on Tuesday afternoon when it could occur.
From 2pm, the Prime Minister and King will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, with the King to give a speech at 2.35pm.
From 3.05pm, Queen Camilla will give a school visit and the PM will join the King for a reception from 3.30pm before a beach visit from 4.30pm.
From 4.45pm, Mr Burnham will hold a bilateral meeting, with the King set to attend a youth forum at the University of the West Indies.
Then, at 5.30pm, Mr Burnham will speak at a Heads of Government Executive session - which is possibly when he could make a comment to the press about slavery - with more reaction and comments expected into the evening.
There will be further meetings up to 10.30pm, when the King hosts the Head of the Commonwealth dinner - which Mr Burnham will also be present at.