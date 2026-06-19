Is the next stop No 10 for the new Makerfield MP?

Labour party candidate Andy Burnham gives a speech after being declared the winner of the Makerfield by-election which was triggered by the resignation of Josh Simons. Picture date: Friday June 19, 2026. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Andy Burnham is expected to waste little time in challenging Sir Keir Starmer for Labour leadership after winning the Makerfield constituency, but barriers remain in place between him and No 10.

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Andy Burnham has stepped down as Mayor of Greater Manchester. Picture: Alamy

How can Andy Burnham become Prime Minister? Andy Burnham is now an MP, which means that he can challenge Sir Keir Starmer for Labour leadership, but he is required to have the backing of at least 81 of his party MPs - 20% of their Commons make-up. He would also be required to have the support of 5% of all local branches or at least three party-affiliated groups - two of which must be trade unions. If Mr Burnham achieved this, a run-off against Sir Keir would be confirmed, and it would be up to the Labour Party when to hold it. The prime minister's name would automatically be on the ballot. Will Sir Keir Starmer resign soon? A fully fledged party leadership contest could take months, especially if other candidates - such as Wes Streeting - add their names to the list. However, Sir Keir might be forced to accept Mr Burnham if Labour MPs and ministers demand his departure, in a similar threat of mass resignations that brought down Liz Truss and Boris Johnson. Sir Keir has pledged to fight on and be on a ballot for any leadership contest. He might feel, however, that if a certain loss is on the cards, it might be better to move the country on if a faster transition period is confirmed.

Three's a Crowd: Angela Rayner and Andy Burnham with Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy