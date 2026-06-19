When can Andy Burnham become prime minister?
Is the next stop No 10 for the new Makerfield MP?
Andy Burnham is expected to waste little time in challenging Sir Keir Starmer for Labour leadership after winning the Makerfield constituency, but barriers remain in place between him and No 10.
Listen to this article
The former Greater Manchester Mayor has returned to the Commons after winning the by-election on Thursday and set out his stall, putting the cost of living central to his pitch for top office.
Sir Keir has congratulated his Labour colleague and was reported, earlier in the week, to have a Cabinet role lined up for Mr Burnham - although this may be rejected.
The prime minister has, nevertheless, vowed to fight on and stated that his name will be on the ballot for any Labour leadership contest to arise.
Here is how a potentially rocky summer could play out for Mr Burnham and Sir Keir.
Read also: LIVE: Starmer leaves out the back of Downing Street after congratulating Burnham on his Makerfield by-election glory
How can Andy Burnham become Prime Minister?
Andy Burnham is now an MP, which means that he can challenge Sir Keir Starmer for Labour leadership, but he is required to have the backing of at least 81 of his party MPs - 20% of their Commons make-up.
He would also be required to have the support of 5% of all local branches or at least three party-affiliated groups - two of which must be trade unions.
If Mr Burnham achieved this, a run-off against Sir Keir would be confirmed, and it would be up to the Labour Party when to hold it. The prime minister's name would automatically be on the ballot.
Will Sir Keir Starmer resign soon?
A fully fledged party leadership contest could take months, especially if other candidates - such as Wes Streeting - add their names to the list.
However, Sir Keir might be forced to accept Mr Burnham if Labour MPs and ministers demand his departure, in a similar threat of mass resignations that brought down Liz Truss and Boris Johnson.
Sir Keir has pledged to fight on and be on a ballot for any leadership contest.
He might feel, however, that if a certain loss is on the cards, it might be better to move the country on if a faster transition period is confirmed.
Who else could stand in a Labour leadership election?
Former health secretary Wes Streeting resigned last month after Labour's poor performance in local elections and has been touted as a leadership contender.
Other potential candidates include Angela Rayner, the former deputy PM, and Shabana Mahmood, the home secretary.
What are Andy Burnham's policies?
Andy Burnham is considered a Blairite, in the soft-left of Labour, and has launched a pressure group called Mainstream to lobby for greater devolution and nationalisation.
As Mayor of Greater Manchester, his achievements include bringing the bus network under local government control, moving forward with a £300m housing fund, and launching the Greater Manchester Baccalaureate education path.
In a speech on June 19, after his by-election win, his big pitch for No 10 included calls for:
- End of division: In an apparent swipe at Donald Trump, Mr Burnham has rallied for an end to division and said he wanted to make people "feel hope again",
- Employment: Central to Mr Burnham's campaign is to sort out the work crisis facing young people, and he said he would try to get millions of younger people back into work,
- Cost of living: Mr Burnham pledged to bring down water bills, energy bills, and rail fares,
- Devolution: Another policy is greater powers for local governments. He said: "We want to see a new drive towards re-industrialisation across the north of England and the rest of the country."
- Help for British businesses: Making it easier for British businesses to establish and thrive is another of Mr Burnham's policies. This could mean greater financial support and tax incentives,
- Reform for education: Mr Burnham is keen for "everybody, academic and technical, in equal balance," to thrive in their training, with less emphasis placed on the university route.