Andy Burnham has secured the leadership of the Labour Party after 349 MPs backed him to succeed Sir Keir Starmer.

The former Mayor of Greater Manchester has been able to secure the keys to No 10 without a leadership contest, which has put the current prime minister on notice.

Sir Keir is now completing a so-called farewell tour, which has seen him attend the recent Nato conference and join Bastille Day celebrations.

He announced his resignation in June and pledged to carry on as PM for as long as it took for a new Labour leader to be found.

It appeared the writing was on the wall for his tenure, which began in July 2024, after Mr Burnham - who is said to have long held ambitions for top office - returned to the Commons, which made him eligible to stand against Sir Keir.

Mr Burnham won last month's Makerfield by-election and thus surrendered his role as Greater Manchester Mayor.

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