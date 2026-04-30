When is the Campaign Against Antisemitism ‘national emergency’ rally?
Rally planned at Downing Street to lobby Sir Keir Starmer into action after Jewish men stabbed in Golders Green
Campaign Against Antisemitism has organised a 'national emergency rally' one day after a double stabbing attack that targeted Jews in Golders Green.
Listen to this article
Members of the group will campaign outside Downing Street on Thursday evening to demand that Sir Keir Starmer answer what he will do to stop antisemitism.
Two Jewish men, 34-year-old Shilome Rand and 76-year-old Moshe Ben Baila, were stabbed in Golders Green, north London, on Wednesday.
A man was arrested on suspicion of terror offences and the two Jewish men were taken to hospital.
Home secretary Shabana Mahmood has now admitted that antisemitism in the UK is "out of control".
Protesters shut down Golders Green Road with cries of ‘Keir Starmer, Jew harmer’ and ‘Shame on Sadiq Khan’ on Wednesday and are calling for a response.
A spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism said: “This is a National Emergency. We need to dispense with the political platitudes. Prime Minister, what is your plan?
“Six months ago we stood outside Downing Street after the fatal terrorist attack Heaton Park Synagogue. Things have only got worse. More Jews attacked. Synagogues burned. More lives at risk. What action is the Government taking?
“We are demonstrating outside Downing Street on Thursday evening to ask the Prime Minister a simple question: ‘What’s the plan?’ We must take this to the Prime Minister’s door. He’s had plenty of time. What is he actually going to do?”
The Prime Minister has said he will visit Golders Green “as soon as possible".
"I am deeply concerned about the terrorist attack that took place today," he tweeted. "This is not an isolated incident. It is the latest in a spate of utterly vile attacks on the Jewish community.
"I’ve just chaired an emergency COBR meeting and tomorrow I’ll be bringing together criminal justice agencies to ensure we have effective and swift justice."
I am deeply concerned about the terrorist attack that took place today.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 29, 2026
This is not an isolated incident. It is the latest in a spate of utterly vile attacks on the Jewish community.
I’ve just chaired an emergency COBR meeting and tomorrow I’ll be bringing together criminal… pic.twitter.com/XDzbhKRy5S
Ms Mahmood told LBC: “I acknowledge that we have a real problem with antisemitism in this country. It's something I've been talking about ever since I became the Home Secretary.
"We have a really deep problem with antisemitism in our country, and we've seen the number of attacks... we are trying to get control of this situation."
She added that £25m would go towards preventative education about antisemitism in schools.