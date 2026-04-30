Rally planned at Downing Street to lobby Sir Keir Starmer into action after Jewish men stabbed in Golders Green

A previous Campaign Against Antisemitism and Chabad UK event. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Campaign Against Antisemitism has organised a 'national emergency rally' one day after a double stabbing attack that targeted Jews in Golders Green.

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Where and when is the Campaign Against Antisemitism rally? Campaign Against Antisemitism's national emergency rally after Golders Green knife attack will be from 7pm on Thursday, April 30, outside the gates of Downing Street - the London residence of the prime minister.

A spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism said: “This is a National Emergency. We need to dispense with the political platitudes. Prime Minister, what is your plan? “Six months ago we stood outside Downing Street after the fatal terrorist attack Heaton Park Synagogue. Things have only got worse. More Jews attacked. Synagogues burned. More lives at risk. What action is the Government taking? “We are demonstrating outside Downing Street on Thursday evening to ask the Prime Minister a simple question: ‘What’s the plan?’ We must take this to the Prime Minister’s door. He’s had plenty of time. What is he actually going to do?” The Prime Minister has said he will visit Golders Green “as soon as possible". "I am deeply concerned about the terrorist attack that took place today," he tweeted. "This is not an isolated incident. It is the latest in a spate of utterly vile attacks on the Jewish community. "I’ve just chaired an emergency COBR meeting and tomorrow I’ll be bringing together criminal justice agencies to ensure we have effective and swift justice."

I am deeply concerned about the terrorist attack that took place today.



This is not an isolated incident. It is the latest in a spate of utterly vile attacks on the Jewish community.



I’ve just chaired an emergency COBR meeting and tomorrow I’ll be bringing together criminal… pic.twitter.com/XDzbhKRy5S — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 29, 2026