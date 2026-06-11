Voters are going back to the polls next week for what will be the third UK by-election on the same day to decide the Scottish seat of Arbroath and Broughty Ferry.

The Scottish National Party won the seat in 2024 but will have competition this time around from all of the usual suspects in the vote to find the constituency's next MP.

Arbroath and Broughty Ferry has only been held by the SNP, with incumbent Stephen Gethins having won the seat in 2019 as well. He won the North East Fife seat in 2015 before a boundary change.

Broughty Ferry is a scenic suburb of Dundee, and the Angus county of Inverkeillor is also within the boundary. The constituency is on the east coast of Scotland, about halfway up the country.

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