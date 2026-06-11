When is the Arbroath and Broughty Ferry by-election?
Scottish National Party facing challenge from Liberal Democrats, Conservatives, Labour, and Reform after the resignation of SNP MP Stephen Gethins
Voters are going back to the polls next week for what will be the third UK by-election on the same day to decide the Scottish seat of Arbroath and Broughty Ferry.
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The Scottish National Party won the seat in 2024 but will have competition this time around from all of the usual suspects in the vote to find the constituency's next MP.
Arbroath and Broughty Ferry has only been held by the SNP, with incumbent Stephen Gethins having won the seat in 2019 as well. He won the North East Fife seat in 2015 before a boundary change.
Broughty Ferry is a scenic suburb of Dundee, and the Angus county of Inverkeillor is also within the boundary. The constituency is on the east coast of Scotland, about halfway up the country.
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Why is there a by-election in Arbroath and Broughty Ferry?
MP Stephen Gethins is standing down after being elected as a Member of Scottish Parliament for Dundee City East io the elections in May.
It is against SNP policy for members to be both an MP and an MSP, so is obliged to leave this post.
The by-election is happening in Aberdeen South as the SNP MP Stephen Flynn has also become an MSP and is moving out of the Commons.
Who are the candidates for the Arbroath and Broughty Ferry by-election?
- Liberal Democrats - Tanvir Ahmad,
- SNP - Lara Bird,
- Conservative - Jack Cruickshanks,
- Labour - Heather Doran,
- Reform - Bill Reid