When are local election results expected to be declared?
Votes have begun to be counted after elections in England, Scotland and Wales that will have huge implications for all the major political parties.
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Counting of the votes for the Scottish and Welsh parliaments will not start until Friday morning, but 46 of the 136 English local authorities are doing so overnight, with the first results expected soon after midnight.
Four councils are not counting until Saturday, three because they also have mayoral elections, and the final result is likely to be late on Saturday night.
Estimated declaration times are based on information compiled by the Press Association and all are approximate.
English councils declaring on Friday:
– Broxbourne 1am
– Halton 1am
– Harlow 1.30am
– North East Lincolnshire 2am
– Chorley 2am
– Hart 2am
– Hartlepool 2am
– Hull 2am
– Lincoln 2am
– Rochford 2am
– Redditch 1.45am
– Wigan 2.30am
– Tamworth 2.30am
– Basildon 3am
– Bolton 3am
– Brentwood 3am
– Exeter 3am
– Oxford 3am
– Peterborough 3am
– Portsmouth 3am
– Reading 3am
– Salford 3am
– Southend-on-Sea 3am
– Tameside 3am
– Colchester 3.30am
– Dudley 3.30am
– Westminster 3.30am
– Fareham 4am
– Gosport 4am
– Hampshire 4am
– Havant 4am
– Newcastle-under-Lyme 4am
– Plymouth 4am
– Wandsworth 4am
– Ealing 4.30am
– Sutton 4.30am
– Bexley 5am
– Eastleigh 5am
– Kensington & Chelsea 5am
– Merton 5am
– Oldham 5am
– Richmond-upon-Thames 5am
– Stockport 5am
– Hammersmith & Fulham 5.30am
– Havering 6am
– Southampton 6.30am
– Blackburn 12.30pm
– Manchester 12.30pm
– Burnley 1pm
– North Tyneside 1.45pm
– Cheltenham 2pm
– Hyndburn 2pm
– Rochdale 2pm
– Sheffield 2pm
– Welwyn Hatfield 2pm
– Huntingdonshire 2.30pm
– Norwich 2.30pm
– Pendle 2.30pm
– Preston 2.30pm
– St Helens 2.30pm
– West Oxfordshire 2.30pm
– Cannock Chase 3pm
– Epping Forest 3pm
– Isle of Wight 3pm
– Islington 3pm
– Knowsley 3pm
– Leeds 3pm
– Rushmoor 3pm
– Solihull 3pm
– Three Rivers 3pm
– Thurrock 3pm
– Waltham Forest 3pm
– Nuneaton & Bedworth 3.30pm
– Basingstoke & Deane 4pm
– Crawley 4pm
– Gateshead 4pm
– Greenwich 4pm
– Hillingdon 4pm
– Ipswich 4pm
– Rugby 4pm
– South Cambridgeshire 4pm
– Suffolk 4pm
– Sunderland 4pm
– Trafford 4pm
– Tunbridge Wells 4pm
– West Lancashire 4pm
– West Sussex 4pm
– Wolverhampton 4pm
– Barnsley 4.30pm
– Bury 4.30pm
– Harrow 4.30pm
– Newcastle-upon-Tyne 4.45pm
– Barking & Dagenham 5pm
– Barnet 5pm
– Brent 5pm
– Cambridge 5pm
– Coventry 5pm
– Enfield 5pm
– Essex 5pm
– Hackney 5pm
– Milton Keynes 5pm
– Redbridge 5pm
– Sandwell 5pm
– St Albans 5pm
– Stevenage 5pm
– Walsall 5pm
– Watford 5pm
– Wokingham 5pm
– Haringey 5.30pm
– Hounslow 5.30am
– Norfolk 5.30pm
– Sefton 5.30pm
– South Tyneside 5.30pm
– Adur 6pm
– Birmingham 6pm
– Camden 6pm
– East Surrey 6pm
– East Sussex 6pm
– Hastings 6pm
– Kingston-upon-Thames 6pm
– Kirklees 6pm
– Lambeth 6pm
– Newham 6pm
– Southwark 6pm
– Swindon 6pm
– Wakefield 6pm
– West Surrey 6pm
– Winchester 6pm
– Worthing 6pm
– Bromley 7pm
– Cherwell 7pm
– Calderdale 8.30pm
English councils declaring on Saturday:
– Bradford 4pm
– Croydon 4pm
– Lewisham 4pm
– Tower Hamlets 6pm
All of the mayoral elections are counting on Friday, with Hackney and Newham expected to declare at 1pm, Watford at 2pm, Lewisham at 3pm, Croydon at 4pm and Tower Hamlets at possibly around 6pm.
Scottish Parliament elections declaring on Friday:
- Airdrie 12pm
– Ayr 1pm
– Coatbridge & Chryston 1pm
– Na h-Eileanan an Iar 1.30pm
– Almond Valley 2pm
– Bathgate 2pm
– Cumbernauld & Kilsyth 2pm
– Moray 2pm
– Perthshire North 2pm
– Perthshire South & Kinross-shire 2pm
– Strathkelvin & Bearsden 2pm
– Glasgow Anniesland 2.15pm
– Cunninghame North 2.30pm
– Cunninghame South 2.30pm
– Glasgow Easterhouse & Springburn 2.30pm
– Orkney Islands 2.30pm
– Shetland Islands 2.30pm
– Glasgow Baillieston & Shettleston 2.45pm
– Argyll & Bute 3pm
– Cowdenbeath 3pm
– East Lothian Coast & Lammermuirs 3pm
– Edinburgh Central 3pm
– Edinburgh Eastern, Musselburgh & Tranent 3pm
– Edinburgh North Eastern & Leith 3pm
– Edinburgh Northern 3pm
– Edinburgh North Western 3pm
– Edinburgh Southern 3pm
– Edinburgh South Western 3pm
– Fife Mid & Glenrothes 3pm
– Fife North East 3pm
– Glasgow Central 3pm
– Kirkcaldy 3pm
– Motherwell & Wishaw 3pm
– Paisley 3pm
– Renfrewshire North & Cardonald 3pm
– Renfrewshire West & Levern Valley 3pm
– Glasgow Southside 3.15pm
– Aberdeen Central 3.30pm
– Aberdeen Deeside & North Kincardine 3.30pm
– Aberdeen Donside 3.30pm
– Aberdeenshire East 3.30pm
– Aberdeenshire West 3.30pm
– Banffshire & Buchan Coast 3.30pm
– Dumfriesshire 3.30pm
– Galloway & Dumfries West 3.30pm
– Glasgow Kelvin & Maryhill 3.30pm
– Scotland North East 3.30pm
– Glasgow Cathcart & Pollok 3.45pm
– Angus North & Mearns 4pm
– Angus South 4pm
– Caithness, Sutherland & Ross 4pm
– Clackmannanshire & Dunblane 4pm
– Clydesdale 4pm
– Dundee City East 4pm
– Dundee City West 4pm
– Dunfermline 4pm
– East Kilbride 4pm
– Eastwood 4pm
– Falkirk West 4pm
– Hamilton, Larkhall & Stonehouse 4pm
– Kilmarnock & Irvine Valley 4pm
– Midlothian North 4pm
– Rutherglen & Cambuslang 4pm
– Scotland South 4pm
– Scotland West 4pm
– Stirling 4pm
– Uddingston & Bellshill 4pm
– Glasgow 4.15pm
– Ettrick, Roxburgh & Berwickshire 4.30pm
– Falkirk East & Linlithgow 4.30pm
– Inverclyde 4.30pm
– Midlothian South, Tweeddale & Lauderdale 4.30pm
– Clydebank & Milngavie 5pm
– Dumbarton 5pm
– Scotland Central & Lothians West 5pm
– Scotland Mid & Fife 5.30pm
– Edinburgh & Lothians East 6pm
– Inverness & Nairn 6.30pm
– Skye, Lochaber & Badenoch 6.30pm
– Highlands & Islands 7pm
Welsh Parliament elections declaring on Friday:
– Casnewydd Islwyn 2pm
– Gwyr Abertawe 2pm
– Sir Fynwy Torfaen 2pm
– Bangor Conwy Mon 3pm
– Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni 3pm
– Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd 3pm
– Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf 3pm
– Caerdydd Penarth 3pm
– Ceredigion Penfro 3pm
– Clwyd 3pm
– Pen-y-Bont Bro Morgannwg 3pm
– Afan Ogwr Rhondda 3.30pm
– Gwynedd Maldwyn 3.30pm
– Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr 4pm
– Sir Gaerfyrddin 4pm
– Fflint Wrecsam 5.30pm