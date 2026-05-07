Votes have begun to be counted after elections in England, Scotland and Wales that will have huge implications for all the major political parties.

Counting of the votes for the Scottish and Welsh parliaments will not start until Friday morning, but 46 of the 136 English local authorities are doing so overnight, with the first results expected soon after midnight.

Four councils are not counting until Saturday, three because they also have mayoral elections, and the final result is likely to be late on Saturday night.

Estimated declaration times are based on information compiled by the Press Association and all are approximate.