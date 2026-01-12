When are the Oscars 2026 and who could win?
Timothée Chalamet hotly tipped for Academy Award after gong for Marty Supreme
Timothée Chalamet is hotly tipped for an Oscar for his performance in Marty Supreme after winning Best Actor at the Golden Globes.
The 30-year-old picked up the gong on Sunday, but found himself overshadowed by Leonardo Di Caprio's ceremony antics as the older actor attended in support of his film One Battle After Another.
Elsewhere, Irish actress Jessie Buckley won for her role in Hamnet while Paul Thomas Anderson won Best Director.
The Golden Globes is considered a key form guide ahead of the 2026 Academy Awards, the biggest ceremony in film.
Here is what you need to know about the 98th Oscars.
When are the Oscars 2026?
The 98th Academy Awards, known as the Oscars, will be held on Sunday, March 15, and Conan O'Brien will host, as he did last year.
It will begin from 4pm, local time, which is midnight in the UK - meaning it will be a late one for British fans wanting to stay up to catch the drama.
A number of nominations have already been announced, with the Academy having released an initial shortlist in December.
However, nominations for many other categories are set to be announced next week, including for best picture, director, and for actors, on January 22.
Who could win what at the Oscars?
Best Picture was won by One Battle After Another at the Golden Globes and will likely be a contender again, as will Marty Supreme. For surprise nominations, a nod for Richard Linklater's Blue Moon has been suggested. Avatar might not get a look in, despite being one of the highest grossing films.
Timothée Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio might lock horns again for Best Actor, but nominations might also go to Blue Moon's Ethan Hawke and George Clooney for Jay Kelly.
On the Best Actress front, Buckley will likely, again, be in the running, as well Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value, and Rose Byrne, who picked up a Golden Globe for If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You. Emma Stone is a dark horse for her turn in Bugonia.
As for Best Director, the names in the frame include Paul Thomas Anderson, Ryan Coogler, Josh Safdie, Chloé Zhao and Guillermo del Toro. Anderson won at the Golden Globes for One Battle After Another, but Coogler's Sinners has been hotly tipped for success in multiple categories, including this one. Sinners star Michael B Jordan is also a possible for Best Actor.
In the Best Supporting Actor frame is Jacob Elordi as Frankenstein's monster, but One Battle After Another might have two nominations for Sean Penn and/or Benicio Del Toro. If last night's Golden Globes result is anything to go by, Swedish star Stellan Skarsgård is on track to do the double and pick up the Oscar for his performance in Sentimental Value.
Best Supporting Actress might give Ariana Grande a nomination for Wicked: For Good, but Teyana Taylor will be looking to double up on the Golden Globe she won for One Battle After Another.