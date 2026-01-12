Timothée Chalamet hotly tipped for Academy Award after gong for Marty Supreme

Timothée Chalamet, Jessie Buckley, Teyana Taylor, and Stellan Skarsgård all won big at last night's Golden Globes, and are hotly tipped to do it all over again at the Oscars. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Timothée Chalamet is hotly tipped for an Oscar for his performance in Marty Supreme after winning Best Actor at the Golden Globes.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 30-year-old picked up the gong on Sunday, but found himself overshadowed by Leonardo Di Caprio's ceremony antics as the older actor attended in support of his film One Battle After Another. Elsewhere, Irish actress Jessie Buckley won for her role in Hamnet while Paul Thomas Anderson won Best Director. The Golden Globes is considered a key form guide ahead of the 2026 Academy Awards, the biggest ceremony in film. Here is what you need to know about the 98th Oscars.

Alex Coco, Sean Baker und Samantha Quan with Oscars for Anora at the 2025 awards. Picture: Alamy

When are the Oscars 2026? The 98th Academy Awards, known as the Oscars, will be held on Sunday, March 15, and Conan O'Brien will host, as he did last year. It will begin from 4pm, local time, which is midnight in the UK - meaning it will be a late one for British fans wanting to stay up to catch the drama. A number of nominations have already been announced, with the Academy having released an initial shortlist in December. However, nominations for many other categories are set to be announced next week, including for best picture, director, and for actors, on January 22.

Conan O'Brien is back to host the ceremony for the second time. Picture: Getty

Who could win what at the Oscars? Best Picture was won by One Battle After Another at the Golden Globes and will likely be a contender again, as will Marty Supreme. For surprise nominations, a nod for Richard Linklater's Blue Moon has been suggested. Avatar might not get a look in, despite being one of the highest grossing films.

One Battle After Another is likely to pick up the gong for Best Picture, but Leonardo DiCaprio will have stiff competition against Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme) for Best Leading Actor. Picture: Alamy

Timothée Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio might lock horns again for Best Actor, but nominations might also go to Blue Moon's Ethan Hawke and George Clooney for Jay Kelly. On the Best Actress front, Buckley will likely, again, be in the running, as well Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value, and Rose Byrne, who picked up a Golden Globe for If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You. Emma Stone is a dark horse for her turn in Bugonia.

Jessie Buckley has swept awards season so far with her performance as Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet. Picture: Alamy