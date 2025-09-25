A think tank has urged Labour’s Rachel Reeves to take 2p off the rate of employee national insurance and add it to income tax in her upcoming budget.

The Resolution Foundation has called on the chancellor to take the step to raise billions and also protect what workers are earning.

Experts have already warned that tax rises are inevitable in the Autumn Budget with government borrowing having hit £18 billion last month.

In announcing the date she will make the statement, Ms Reeves denied the economy is "broken,” despite needing to plug a £50 billion black hole.

The Resolution Foundation said that its proposal would provide £30 billion.

“These sensible reforms would raise revenue while doing the least possible harm to workers and the wider economy,” Adam Corlett, of the foundation, said.

“And by acting decisively, the chancellor can turn her full attention back on to securing stronger economic growth.”

A Treasury spokesperson said: “The chancellor makes tax policy decisions at fiscal events. We do not comment on speculation around future changes to tax policy.”

Here are the key details we know so far about the budget.

What date is the UK Autumn Budget 2025?

Ms Reeves will deliver the Autumn Budget on November 26 from the House of Commons.

This will be her second budget as chancellor and will set out potential spending modifications, changes to tax, or a different fiscal strategy.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has been given the required 10 weeks’ notice to provide an independent forecast.