When is the Autumn Budget 2025 and what could be in it?
Think tank calls on chancellor Rachel Reeves to take 2p off the rate of employee national insurance
A think tank has urged Labour’s Rachel Reeves to take 2p off the rate of employee national insurance and add it to income tax in her upcoming budget.
The Resolution Foundation has called on the chancellor to take the step to raise billions and also protect what workers are earning.
Experts have already warned that tax rises are inevitable in the Autumn Budget with government borrowing having hit £18 billion last month.
In announcing the date she will make the statement, Ms Reeves denied the economy is "broken,” despite needing to plug a £50 billion black hole.
The Resolution Foundation said that its proposal would provide £30 billion.
“These sensible reforms would raise revenue while doing the least possible harm to workers and the wider economy,” Adam Corlett, of the foundation, said.
“And by acting decisively, the chancellor can turn her full attention back on to securing stronger economic growth.”
A Treasury spokesperson said: “The chancellor makes tax policy decisions at fiscal events. We do not comment on speculation around future changes to tax policy.”
Here are the key details we know so far about the budget.
What date is the UK Autumn Budget 2025?
Ms Reeves will deliver the Autumn Budget on November 26 from the House of Commons.
This will be her second budget as chancellor and will set out potential spending modifications, changes to tax, or a different fiscal strategy.
The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has been given the required 10 weeks’ notice to provide an independent forecast.
What's happening in Autumn Budget 2025?
The chancellor has said that the economy is “not working well enough” and that there is “more to do”.
She tweeted: “Bills are high. Getting ahead feels tougher. You put more in, get less out. That has to change.”
She said that “fixing the foundations” has been her mission for the past year and touted Government action including trade deals with the US, India and the EU and making a start on tearing up planning rules to reach the target to build 1.5 million homes.
Ms Reeves added: “And we must bring inflation and borrowing costs down by keeping a tight grip on day-to-day spending through our non-negotiable fiscal rules.
“It’s only by doing this can we afford to do the things we want to do.”
Pensions company Fidelity said: “Some are anticipating potential changes to ISA limits and pensions, while there are also rumours that the chancellor could tinker further with inheritance tax and capital gains tax rules.”
The statement added: “The crucial thing to remember is that, for the moment, this is all pure speculation.
“Making snap decisions based on rumours can derail long-laid financial plans and prove very costly in the long-run - as some people learned last year when they panicked and cashed in pension lump sums on the back of hearsay that the tax-free allowance could disappear.”
What are the current UK interest and stamp duty rates?
- The Bank of England's base rate of interest is currently 4 per cent, the institution having left the rate unchanged for September,
- Stamp duty rates changed on April 1, 2025. Zero rate thresholds dropped from £250,000 to £125,000, and first-time homebuyer thresholds dropped from £425,000 to £300,000,
- Rules since April have seen first-time buyers pay no stamp duty up to £300,000, and then 5 per cent on the portion between £300,001 and £500,000.